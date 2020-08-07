For the past few days, the butterflies in Carolina Mejia’s stomach have been dancing the Watusi.
After the third night of primary election returns, the first-time political candidate has slightly increased her lead over a field of seven in the race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1 — and it’s safe to say the experience so far has thrilled her.
And made her just a wee bit nervous.
“It’s my first time doing this, and as a first-time candidate it’s a very exciting process — and of course I’m nervous because it can really go a million ways,” the Democrat said by phone on Wednesday, July 5. “We were pleasantly surprised with the (first night’s) results.”
After Thursday night’s count, Mejia has 7,429 votes for 31.59 percent of the total count. She leads second-place candidate C Davis by 3,229 votes. Davis has garnered 4,200 votes for 17.86 percent of the total vote count.
Mejia, a Thurston County Superior Court judicial assistant, believes her community-oriented message resonated with voters, and they responded in kind.
“We listened and learned to find out what matters to our constituents and what their needs are,” said Mejia, 29. “That’s an important role for us.”
In the meantime, as ballot tabulations update daily — and it’s still several weeks before the Secretary of State certifies final election results — Mejia’s excitement is sure to grow. She’s hoping to maintain the momentum she began the first night of election returns.
“My gut feeling is that we hope to make it to the top two, and if we win overall that will be great,” she said. “Right now it’s just too early to say either way, and we’re just trying to keep a positive outlook, be patient, and keep our fingers crossed.”
Davis, a Republican, is a landlord and online marketer who has lobbied against building a new Thurston County courthouse, favors streamlining the country’s building permits and helping preserve the area’s natural environment by eliminating homeless camps.
In an email response to the NVN Wednesday night, Davis said he was “both humbled and delighted’ with the initial commissioner election tallies.
“I was with my team when I saw the results, and I was very happy that all of their hard work has at least for a moment given them joy.”
Though he was gratified by the vote count, he took the results in stride, believing them a natural response to his campaign platform.
“Logically, I’m not surprised,” he said. “Two of my opponents have failed to adequately represent the people of Thurston County. Both with the new courthouse scam and with a failure to address permitting and building fee problems.”
As more votes are counted in the days ahead, Davis hopes he can extend his lead “so that me and my team can get busy with the hard job of the general election in November.”
His overall message is simple, he said.
“Fiscal responsibility and defense of property owners’ rights along with protecting the environment without weaponizing it as a tool for new taxes. Also, I feel it is important that the county take the lead in ensuring law and order within the county and cities.”
Incumbent Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings, who after the first night of primary results sat in fourth place with 14.3 percent of votes cast, remains in fourth place with 3,416 votes and 14.53 percent after Thursday night’s tally.
He knew the race would be tight, he wrote via email Wednesday afternoon, particularly with seven candidates “from far left to far right.”
“It appears from the national level to local politics, the electorate is very divided,” he said. “It would be desirable to maintain the middle ground and collaboratively work with everyone without party politics and activism.”
The first night’s preliminary results disappointed him, Hutchings added — though the Independent candidate’s life’s experience gives him cause for hope.
“One thing I’ve learned over the years is not to rush to judgement,” he wrote. “I am awaiting final results in the next day or so.”
Hutchings, 66 — a 35-year law-enforcement veteran — believes his middle-of-the-road governing philosophy and focus on specific county priorities will help him tighten the race.
“Focusing on doing the county’s business of social, health and economic recovery during a pandemic is still my priority,” he wrote. “Keeping health and social policy, streamlining government services and working to protect our environment while promoting small business takes finesse and collaboration. Governing with this in mind is rewarding and meaningful.”
Bud Blake, an Independent District No. 3 county commissioner from 2015-2018 before losing the 2018 commissioner race to Democrat Tye Menser, feels his third-place finish so far places him in a great spot to nab one of the top two places and move on to the general election. After Thursday’s count, Blake remained in third with 4,075 votes, or 17.33 percent — a mere 125 votes behind Davis.
“My reaction was positive,” he wrote in an email on Wednesday morning, “a great start point for an eventual win.”
Blake added that the first night’s voting results didn’t particularly surprise him one way or the other.
“Campaigns aren’t about individuals. They are about vision, values, and the community of people who share in the effort.”
Blake fully expects the race to tighten as the county Auditor’s Office releases more results.
“Many votes come in later because of election day voters.” Blake said.
And should he capture one of the top two vote tallies, Blake’s optimistic he’ll win the general election in November.
“I am very confident,” he said. “With a county-wide race, it gives me a chance to really connect with the people, capturing a holistic perspective for the future of Thurston county.”
Also garnering votes after Thursday’s tally were Democrat David Gaw (2,129 votes), Thomas Bolender (565 votes) and Democrat Rory Summerson (1,688 votes).
In the primary race for Thurston County Commissioner District No. 2, incumbent Gary Edwards, an Independent, leads challenger Michael Steadman, a Democrat, by 2,416 votes, or 12 percentage points.
