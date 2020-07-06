Fireworks set off by the public lit up the sky over Centralia hours before the start of the official firework show at Fort Borst Park on Independence Day.
At about 10:15 p.m. the official Centralia firework show began and the Centralia Middle School parking lot and surrounding areas were packed with people sitting on top of their vehicles or on picnic blankets just outside of the closed-off Fort Borst Park.
Borst Avenue was lined with cars and people of all ages staring up at the sky as the fireworks of all colors shimmered across the night sky.
“Oohs” and “ahhs” could be heard from the children in attendance including five-year-old Destany Spiering who was dressed in red, white and blue and throwing small snapping fireworks down on the sidewalk before the show.
Her mother, Jenny Spiering said that the family usually spends the Fourth of July at Fort Borst Park kicking a soccer ball around until the fireworks show at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds but that wasn’t the case this year since the park was closed for the firework show.
“I swear there are more fireworks this year than there was last year. I’m allergic to sulfur so I don’t like to be outside for too long,” said Jenny Spiering, who lives near Borst Avenue.
The firework show was sponsored by Uncle Ando’s Wurld of Weed in Centralia and featured 8-inch and 10-inch shells. Fort Borst Park and the sports field were closed to the public in order to serve as a debris fall zone.
Mark Hoffman, who has worked with the Centralia Public Works Department for 28 years, had the job of keeping people off of the streets that were in the debris fall zone. He said that the street sweepers will go down the streets and clean up the trash left behind by people setting off fireworks on city-owned streets and in school parking lots.
“It’s a whole new experience this year, with everything being canceled but there is a good turn out of people here tonight,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman lives in the Adna area and said that there have been fireworks being set off by citizens for the past few nights leading up to Independence Day.
“I called my wife and it’s awful over there right now,” he said in regards to the noise from the fireworks in the Adna area.
The air smelled of gunpowder on Saturday night and a drive across town would mean seeing fireworks exploding in the sky from all directions well into the wee hours of the morning.
