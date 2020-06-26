The legal sale and discharge period for consumer fireworks in Washington begins Sunday, unless a city or county has enacted a stricter fireworks-related ordinance, the Washington Fire Marshal’s Office announced this week. The period ends July 5 at 11 p.m.
A state license is required along with a local permit to operate a fireworks stand in Washington. The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) issued 633 retail fireworks stand licenses in 2020; this number is down from last year’s total of 698.
“The SFMO encourages those who purchase fireworks this year to enjoy them safely and gather in compliance with public health guidelines within their individual counties,” according to a news release.
For further information, contact the SFMO at (360) 596-3929 or visit www.wsp.wa.gov/fireworks/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.