Sasha Star had a pretty good idea that there would still be droves of fireworks-purchasers to do business with, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
She knows this because at her fireworks booth in a patch of grass off of Anderson Road Southwest in between Rochester and Oakville on the Chehalis reservation, there is a June 24, 2009 edition of The Chronicle hanging at the door.
The paper serves as a reminder to Star that no matter how hard times get, Americans are still going to buy fireworks.
The headline from the front page reads “Fireworks Are Hot Despite Cool Economy” with a story that featured her booth, detailing how the recession in the late 2000s had little impact on the demand for the recreational explosives.
Over a decade later, the nation is facing an entirely separate crisis, but little has changed at fireworks stands.
According to local firework vendors, some located on the Chehalis reservation and some not, firework sales are just the same as they’ve always been, if not better.
“It’s a different year, but it’s the same thing,” Star said. “We didn’t get to start selling until (June 25), but we’re still rockin’ and rollin’.”
All along Anderson Road Southwest where firework stands like Star’s can be found scattered off to the side all the way down the street, the answers were remarkably similar. Some feared COVID-19 would put a dent in their business, others not so much, but no one The Chronicle spoke with reported their sales were suffering.
Down the street at another firework stand called Dirty Birds, owned and operated by John and David Bird, there was a concern that the pandemic would squash some of their business this year.
However, according to the brothers, business has been just about the same.
“I thought so,” said John Bird in response to whether he thought it was going to be a bad year for firework sales.
David Bird suspects his brother wasn’t the only one who thought that.
According to him, it hasn’t been particularly easy trying to restock their booth with the best selling fireworks and he theorized that perhaps the outlets supplying the fireworks to the local vendors also anticipated depleted sales and didn’t buy as many fireworks from wholesale vendors as they might on any given year.
Star, and other vendors on the Chehalis reservation who did not wish to be named in this story, said they had also found it hard to resupply their stock.
Fortunately for the tribal firework vendors, travelers from around the state and Pacific Northwest have still been making the trek over to the reservation to purchase fireworks, which David Bird said accounts for a substantial portion of their business.
“Repeat customers are a major part of the income here,” David Bird said.
Even firework vendors off of the Chehalis reservation, who don’t rely quite as heavily on travelers purchasing their fireworks, reported that business was booming leading up to the Fourth of July.
Jesus Name Pentacostal Church had four TNT Fireworks stands operating in the Centralia-Chehalis area, and the biggest one, located in the Chehalis Walmart parking lot, had doubled its business from 2019 to 2020, in the first two days of selling, according to the manager Misty Daily.
“I think everybody is kind of excited to get out and do something, maybe,” Daily said, trying to make sense of the spike in business.
Right across the street in the Home Depot parking lot was Hub City Fireworks and owner Shannon Burgess also had a positive report.
“This early in the season there has been an enormous spike,” Burgess said about his sales.
However, the jury is still out on whether that trend will hold up through the Fourth for Burgess, a firework vendor for 10 years now.
Burgess said that in his experience, July 3 and 4 can generate as much as ten times the business that the first few days create. So while the early success is a positive sign, he isn’t willing to call it a successful season until it’s all said and done.
