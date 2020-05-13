As of Wednesday, several more candidates had filed to run for statewide and local races in Southwest Washington.
In the third Congressional District, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, as of Wednesday is challenged by Carolyn Long, D-Vancouver and Martin Hash, who states of party preference, also of Vancouver.
In the 19th Legislative District, State Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, filed for reelection early in the week. As of Wednesday afternoon, he picked up one challenger — Jeff Wilson, R-Longview.
Two candidates filed Monday to run against Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, in house representative position 1 in the 19th district — Clint Bryson and Marianna Everson, both Democrats from Montesano.
Walsh filed for reelection Wednesday. In position 2, incumbent Brian Blake, D-Longview, filed for reelection and will be challenged by Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet.
If three or more people file for one position, the race will be on the primary in August.
In the 20th District, Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, has filed for reelection and as of Wednesday does not have a challenger.
Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, filed to retain his seat in house position 2 in the 20th district, and has yet to attract a challenger.
However, the pos. 1 race is getting full. Monday afternoon, Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia and Brian Lange, R-Morton had both filed for the position. By Wednesday, Kurtis Engle, of Centralia, filed stating no party preference and Timothy Zahn, D-Toutle, had also filed.
In Lewis County, two of three positions on the Lewis County PUD 1 board of commissioners are on the ballot
As of Wednesday afternoon, incumbents Ben Kostick and Ed Rothlin had both filed to retain their positions. No challengers had yet filed.
In the Lewis County Commission Incumbents Edna Fund and Bobby Jackson have filed for reelection.
Jackson will be challenged by Lindsey Remund Pollock, who had previously announced she planned to file. All three are running as Republicans.
All three Lewis County Superior Court positions are also on the ballot this year and all three sitting Superior Court Judges have filed for reelection.
Information on what offices have positions on the November ballot, who has filed and how to file is available at elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
The Lewis County Auditor’s Office is accepting filings at that site through 4 p.m. Friday. To get help, call 360-740-1164, 360-740-1278, or toll free (800) 562-6130 during business hours.
To submit a declaration of candidacy to the Auditor’s Office using this website, interested candidates must be a registered voter in the district for which they are filing, must have a valid email address and must be able to pay filing fees by debit or credit card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.