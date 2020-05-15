At the close of filing week Friday afternoon, races for state representative and Lewis County commission were contested, but Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, will not have a challenger in November.
In the third Congressional District, Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground will be challenged in the primary by Carolyn Long, D-Vancouver, Martin Hash, who states no party preference, also of Vancouver, Davy Ray, D-Stevenson and Devin C. Gray, D-Vancouver.
In the 19th Legislative District, State Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, filed for reelection early in the week and will be challenged in the primary by Jeff Wilson, R-Longview and Wes Cormier, R-Elma.
Two candidates filed Monday to run against Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, in house representative position 1 in the 19th district — Clint Bryson and Marianna Everson, both Democrats from Montesano. Walsh filed for reelection Wednesday. No further candidates filed before the deadline Friday.
In position 2, incumbent Brian Blake, D-Longview, filed for reelection and will be challenged by Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet.
If three or more people file for one position, the race will be on the primary in August.
In the 20th District, Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, has filed for reelection and will run unopposed in November.
Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, filed to retain his seat in house position 2 in the 20th district and will be challenged by Will Rollet, D-Castle Rock.
In the position 1 race is getting full. Monday afternoon, Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, Brian Lange, R-Morton, Kurtis Engle, of Centralia, filed stating no party preference and Timothy Zahn, D-Toutle, had all filed.
In Lewis County, two of three positions on the Lewis County PUD 1 board of commissioners are on the ballot
As of Wednesday afternoon, incumbents Ben Kostick and Ed Rothlin both filed for reelection. Rothlin will run unopposed. Kostick will be challenged by Steve Grega, of Chehalis, and Michael Kelly, or Centralia.
In the Lewis County Commission Incumbents Edna Fund and Bobby Jackson have filed for reelection.
Jackson will be challenged by Lindsey Remund Pollock, who had previously announced she planned to file. All three are running as Republicans.
Fund will be challenged by Sean Swope of Centralia, also a Republican.
All three Lewis County Superior Court positions are also on the ballot this year and all three sitting Superior Court Judges have filed for reelection and will run unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.