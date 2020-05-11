November’s ballot will feature races for major statewide offices including the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor, attorney general and more and, closer to home, will include races for all representatives from the 19th and 20th Legislative Districts, both in the Senate and House.
In Lewis County, two of three positions on the Lewis County PUD 1 Board of Commissioners are on the ballot — positions held by Ben Kostick and Ed Rothlin, who was recently appointed to fill a vacancy left by late commissioner Dean Dahlin.
As of Monday afternoon, Kostick and Rothlin had both filed to retain their positions. No challengers had yet filed.
Two Lewis County commissioner seats — currently held by Edna Fund and Bobby Jackson — will both be on the ballot.
As of Monday afternoon, Jackson had filed to retain his seat, along with challenger Lindsey Remund Pollock, who had previously announced she planned to file. Fund also filed for reelection. All three are running as Republicans.
State Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, filed for reelection in the 19th Legislative District. He had yet to pick up a challenger as of Monday afternoon.
Two candidates filed Monday to run against Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, in house representative position 1 in the 19th district — Clint Bryson and Marianna Everson, both Democrats from Montesano. Walsh had not yet filed for reelection and no candidates had yet filed for position 2 in the 19th district as of Monday afternoon, the position currently held by Brian Blake, D-Longview.
State House position 1 in the 20th Legislative District will have a new face one way or the other come November, as incumbent Richard DeBolt has already announced his retirement. As of Monday afternoon, Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia dn Brian Lange, R-Morton had both filed for the position.
Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, filed to retain his seat in house position 2 in the 20th district, and Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, has filed for reelection in that district to the senate.
All three Lewis County Superior Court positions are also on the ballot this year.
Information on what offices have positions on the November ballot, who has filed and how to file is available at elections.lewiscountywa.gov.
The Lewis County Auditor’s Office is accepting filings at that site through 4 p.m. Friday. To get help, call 360-740-1164, 360-740-1278, or toll free (800) 562-6130 during business hours.
To submit a Declaration of Candidacy to the Auditor’s Office using this website, interested candidates must be a registered voter in the district for which they are filing, must have a valid email address and must be able to pay filing fees by debit or credit card.
