The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Centralia College more than $1.9 million over five years to support the TRIO Student Support Services program for Centralia College students.
The three parts of the program include Upward Bound, Student Support Services, and Talent Search. Student Support Services can serve up to 220 students at a time at Centralia College. All of those students are low-income, disabled, or from parents with no bachelor’s degrees.
“These funds allow us to provide academic monitoring and advising, career exploration, and help with college planning and applications or with financial aid and scholarships,” said Liisa Preslan, Centralia College TRIO director. “Students with this additional support experience higher graduation rates and are twice as likely to finish college than similar students without support. It changes lives.”
Centralia College has offered the program since 1986.
For more information on TRIO programs at Centralia College, call 360-623-8968, or visit www.centralia.edu/students/TRIO.
