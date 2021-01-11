The body of a 65-year-old Eatonville woman who fell from a steep slope in the southwest corner of Mount Rainier National Park has been recovered.
Constance Markham’s accidental fall from a slope below Ricksecker Point was reported at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. Searchers located her that same day in “steep, hazardous terrain” and confirmed that she was dead, according to a Mount Rainier National Park press release.
A ground team returned to the area the next day and used a Bell 206 helicopter from Northeast Helicopters in Olympia to recover her body.
Markham’s body was then turned over to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.
In total, 22 National Park Service employees participated in the search and recovery, and they were assisted by 13 Mountain Rescue Association personnel from Tacoma, Seattle and Olympic Units; eight Nordic Patrol volunteers; and one person from Pierce County Fire District 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.