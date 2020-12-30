Much of the Cascade mountain range and its foothills — including White Pass and East Lewis County, was included in a winter weather advisory Wednesday from the National Weather Service.
The NWS predicted snow to continue at elevations above 2,500 feet, with snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches for mountain passes. Travelers should be prepared for compact snow and ice on the roadways, according to the advisory.
