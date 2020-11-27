Baseball parents wanting to get an early start to registering their child for Twin Cities Babe Ruth can now do so on the organization’s website. Early registration opened on Friday, the organization announced on its Facebook page.
Twin Cities Babe Ruth President Bryan Porter says he’s hoping to get an early head count on new and returning players to help plan for the upcoming season. He also temporarily waived the payment fee until after the holidays.
“I understand it’s the holidays, so if you choose not to pay now, payment can be done at a later date,” Porter said on the organization’s Facebook page Saturday.
Twin Cities Babe Ruth, which began in 2012, plans on hosting clinics starting in February and running until its official season starts in April. An opening ceremony is scheduled for May 9, 2021, on Mother’s Day Weekend.
This summer, it wasn’t until June 19 that Lewis County reached Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, which finally allowed sports competitions. That set up a season that ran from opening day on June 26 to the closing ceremony on Aug. 1. Six teams made up of 13 to 15 year olds competed, much less than during a typical year. Porter and his Twin Cities Babe Ruth crew worked diligently to keep the league up and running as sports across the state were shut down.
Porter said the organization plans to have a lot more to offer this upcoming year compared to 2020, which nearly got canceled entirely before it ever began.
To sign your child up for Babe Ruth, and for more information, visit the Twin Cities Babe Ruth website at twincitiesbaseball.website.sportssignup.com. Those interested can also text president Bryan Porter for more information at 360-269-0910.
“Please don’t hesitate reaching out to me for questions,” Porter said.
