A drive and drop food and children’s winter clothing drive is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at several East Lewis County locations.
Onalaska school buses will be parked at the Salkum fire station, Cinebar fire station and community club and Brenda’s Country Market to collect food donations as well as new coats, hats, gloves and scarves for children.
Live music will be presented at Brenda’s Country Market. Food donations will be delivered to the Somma Food Bank in Salkum. Monetary donations may be made out by check to the Somma Food Bank.
For more information, contact Lyn Carpenter at 360-978-4111, option No. 4, or 360-324-0736.
