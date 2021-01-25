The Chehalis Police Department was able to update its fingerprinting equipment using donated funds from a former Chehalis resident.
The new equipment will make the fingerprinting process easier, faster and safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Randy Kaut, deputy police chief at the Chehalis Police Department, said the updated fingerprinting technology cost about $9,300. The police department has been using it for about four months now.
“One of the things we had been looking at for years and never really could afford was a different way to do fingerprinting. When I first started, 30-plus years ago, we had essentially a foam wheel with ink,” Kaut said. “It was such old technology and especially with the COVID situation, it required a lot of personal contact with people beyond what was really safe at the time. So it came up that it would be nice to modernize the equipment.”
There is still some contact with the individuals getting fingerprinted, but it is limited compared to the old method. Rather than using ink and paper, the new equipment scans the fingerprint and creates a digital image of it.
The Chehalis Police Department uses fingerprints for concealed pistol license applicants living in Chehalis, firearm dealer licenses for Chehalis businesses and their employees and for Chehalis School District applicants or employees.
When the Chehalis Police Department was using the old fingerprinting technology, the department would have to send the prints through the mail, making the process take days. Now, the prints can be sent electronically.
“(The donor) had ties to law enforcement and they were interested in doing something to help the local community because they were from this area originally,” Kaut said. “We can now send the information electronically where it needs to go for the background checks and get the information back so much faster because we don’t have to physically mail envelopes.”
The individual who made the donation wanted to do something to help out their hometown and prefers to remain anonymous. The donor reached out to the Chehalis Foundation Executive Director Jenny Collins to see what the community needed that wasn’t in the budget.
“Creating a stronger community requires teamwork, partnerships and collaboration. Our donor wanted to bless Chehalis in more than one area so the Chehalis Foundation worked with several groups to develop a list of projects,” Collins said.
Aside from the fingerprinting technology, the anonymous donor funded the extension of the pool deck at the Shaw Aquatic Center, a new countdown clock at Bearcat Stadium and a renewable scholarship at the Chehalis School District, Collins said.
“We are so grateful to our donor for his generosity,” she said.