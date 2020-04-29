The 38-turbine wind project located on Skookumchuck Ridge, on the border of Lewis and Thurston counties, is expected to launch later this year after a number of setbacks.
Last September, the Skookumchuck Wind Farm project was projected to start producing power by December, Joel Leineke, executive vice president of construction for RES-Americas, previously said.
Officials with Southern Power, the company that owns a majority of the project, say it is about 65 percent complete and that two of the 38 turbines have been erected. The first structure was put in place April 5.
There are currently about 350 people working on the structure near Vail, Helen White, a spokeswoman with Southern Power said in an email.
The Nisqually Valley News requested an update from RES-Americas but were instead forwarded to Southern Power’s public information team.
Work on the site came to a halt earlier this year when a 24-year-old worker from Chehalis was killed in a trench collapse.
RES-Americas is still the primary contractor currently leading the project, White said. The company and two others are currently under investigation by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries.
Representatives with the state Labor & Industries did not return phone calls and emails sent last week inquiring about the status of the investigation.
