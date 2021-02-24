The Chehalis City Council voted to appoint Daryl Lund to serve as the city’s mayor pro-tem at Monday evening’s council meeting.
Lund’s current term ends on Dec. 31, 2023. He served on the council representing district 4 from 1984 to 1987 and has represented his current district, district 2, since 2004.
Lund was unanimously selected by his fellow councilors to serve as mayor pro-tem. The position was left vacant after former mayor pro-tem Chad Taylor, who bought The Chronicle, resigned earlier this month.