Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp has filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court pushing for an audit of voting machines, paper ballots and voting results in King, Clark, Thurston, Pierce, Kitsap and Skagit counties. The suit is filed against Washington Secretary of State and fellow Republican Kim Wyman.
READ THE FULL LAWSUIT HERE: https://beta.documentcloud.org/documents/20422936-complaintforinjunction?fbclid=IwAR1gyD6R8xHHu2L59A50ZiKogP9wbU1fA-vLFeRJ-JiLaCMRQWltIlu5ioo
All six of the counties involved in the lawsuit heavily favored Washington Governor Jay Inslee in the voting.
Since election night when it was announced early in the evening that Gov. Jay Inslee would be re-elected, Culp has been questioning the results of the vote and saying there were irregularities. Culp lost the general election by 545,000 votes.
Culp has said there was widespread voter fraud and cited issues with the Dominion Voting System, which in Washington was only used in Franklin County, a county that Culp won.
“Gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp and now attorney Stephen Pidgeon, have made sweeping claims about alleged voter fraud committed in the 2020 General Election without providing any substantive evidence,” Wyman said in a statement to the public last week. “If Mr. Culp, his attorney, or anyone else believes they have evidence of fraud, I urge them to report their findings to their county election officials and the Secretary of State’s Office. As a member of law enforcement who purports to have evidence of felonies, Mr. Culp should be duty-bound to provide that evidence to the appropriate authorities so these cases can be investigated by county sheriffs and prosecutors, and possibly the FBI.”
Washington's election results have already been certified by the Secretary of State's Office.
(2) comments
I have never seen such a large group of sore losers in my life, led by the biggest sore loser of them all sitting in the White House. Time to face the fact that the majority has legally spoken, and that no strong-arming of our legal system with bogus cry-baby claims is going to change that. Time to grow up, and accept that in a democracy you don't always get your way. Maybe we can buy the losing team some ice cream to make them all feel better. Sheesh.
For gosh sakes! Culp lost... it's over. What a waste of ink.
