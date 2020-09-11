The Cowlitz Prairie Grange will have its monthly breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at the grange at 5184 Jackson Hwy. in Toledo.
Breakfast will be pancakes and eggs or biscuits and gravy. Blueberry pancakes will be offered.
Proceeds go to hall maintenance and scholarship. Curbside pickup is available by calling 360-864-2023.
