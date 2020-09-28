Lewis County has extended the deadline for those applying for tourism promotion funding to Oct. 8. The extension was prompted by issues with the application portal, which would not allow applicants to save their work, according to a press release.
Businesses interested in funding — which can be used to promote, acquire, or operate “tourism-related facilities” — can now access the application in a Word document form before copy-and-pasting their responses into the portal.
The application packet can be found at https://lewiscountywa.gov/offices/commissioners/tourism-promotion-funding-application/board-seeks-applications-use-2021-hotel-motel-lodging-tax-funds/.
The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on Oct. 29 and 30 where applicants can give a five-minute presentation to County Commissioners. Questions about the application process can be directed to County Clerk Rieva Lester at (360) 740-1419.
