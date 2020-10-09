Lewis County Commissioners are planning a third round of COVID-19 relief grants for businesses and nonprofits — this time around, county commissioners will likely have more say over who receives the money, shifting control away from the volunteer board that previously helped administer funding.
“I’d like to be directly or indirectly involved with the disbursement of the next round of grants,” Commissioner Gary Stamper said in an Oct. 6 meeting.
On Thursday, commissioners discussed a plan to establish one commissioner on the volunteer board and bring the recommendations back to all three county commissioners to make the ultimate decision. The move is partially motivated by the fact that the new round of grants will involve larger chunks of money — anywhere from $25,000 to $75,000 and totaling approximately half a million dollars coming from federal CARES Act money.
“Being that it’s larger dollar amounts, I think it is important to have a county representative on that committee,” Budget Manager Becky Butler said.
The county has previously gone through two rounds of $200,000 in grants, the first to businesses and the second to local nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
Currently, the Lewis County Economic Development Council is also accepting applications for $100,000 worth of Working Washington grants until Oct. 21.
Regarding the new proposed round of grants, Butler urged commissioners to move quickly to meet the deadline for the federal funding, which has to be spent by Nov. 30. Commissioners also hope to be able to increase grant dollar amounts retroactively should they receive more funding.
“I really hope by Nov. 16 or the beginning of November … we might have more information about (funds),” Butler said. “It’s a huge concern in every county and every city. It has dominated our phone calls with commerce.”
Meanwhile, commissioners are discussing the idea of a utility assistance program aimed at individuals who may not fall below income levels stipulated in previous assistance programs, and were therefore excluded from available funding. The program would likely partner with the Public Utility District, with funding applied directly to eligible residents’ utility accounts.
“This one just helps your average community member who’s been laid off, impacted, has stuff going on as a result of COVID,” Butler said.
“We have a lot of rental assistance, but we also have a lot of people with mortgages,” Public Health Director J.P. Anderson said. “I think it totally makes sense, from a public health standpoint, that you would look to serve the community as broadly as possible with these dollars.”
County Commissioners will likely move forward with these programs on Monday.
