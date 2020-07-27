The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners were hoping to finalize a deal with Water and Sewer District 2 to provide services to Middle Fork Water and Sewer System, formerly known as Water and Sewer District 5, that would end the longstanding moratorium for building in the Birchfield development on Monday, but could not reach a deal, according to Community Development Director Lee Napier.
Commissioner Edna Fund noted that at 9:51 a.m. on Monday — nine minutes before the Board’s scheduled business meeting — they received documents from Water and Sewer District 2 outlining issues they believe are still of concern.
“Hopefully in one week we can have resolution to this,” Fund said.
The commissioners still provided time for the public to ask questions about the deal-in-progress with Water and Sewer District 2 but moved the ordinance hearing to next week’s meeting on August 3 where public testimony would be taken on the record.
One of the questions posed to Public Works Director Josh Metcalf was “Is there any reason to think that in a week (Water and Sewer District 2) will have agreed to a plan to go forward?”
“I would hope they will in good faith negotiate this with us so we can move forward quickly,” Metcalf said. “But I guess I don’t know for sure.”
He added: “I get it, everybody’s anxious to get this moving forward, but looking long term I want to make sure we have something we can manage.”
The BOCC did unanimously agree to authorize a $350,000 cash flow loan to cover the acquisition cost of the Middle Fork Water and Sewer System on Monday at their weekly business meeting.
The loan is considered an interfund loan, meaning the $350,000 is being transferred from the County’s Capital Facilities Plan fund to the Middle Fork Water and Sewer System fund and will be paid back at an interest rate of 1.7 percent over a 20-year term.
It is intended to be paid back as the anticipated revenues are received, provided an adequate cash balance remains in the Middle Fork Water and Sewer System Fund to cover periodical expenses, according to the resolution proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.