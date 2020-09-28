County Commissioner candidate Sean Swope likely violated campaign law in June by passing out campaign flyers to seniors while delivering meals on behalf of Twin Transit. At the time, Swope was a salaried employee, doing marketing work for the taxpayer-funded transit district.
Swope was put on two weeks of unpaid leave, with Twin Transit calling the act “highly inappropriate.” The agency also sent a complaint to the Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).
“We are disappointed as we have discussed in great detail with you previously that you were to not perform any campaign related work during Twin Transit work hours, or speak of any campaign related conversations while at work or while representing the organization,” Executive Director Joe Clark and Spokesperson Andre Culletto wrote in a June 29 letter to Swope.
The letter also warned that any other “misuse of resources or company time, or any display of dishonest behavior will result in termination of employment.”
Although Twin Transit sent in a complaint, the PDC did not take action. The PDC thanked Twin Transit for taking “affirmative action to prevent the authorization of the misuse of public facilities to support or oppose an election campaign,” but said they would not take action without a formal complaint.
The violation was originally reported by Swope himself. He said he was aware of the rule, but figured he was off the clock, noting that he completes much of his work for Twin Transit after traditional nine to five work hours.
“I was asked to fill in as a volunteer,” Swope said. “I thought, ‘Oh, well, I’ll just put on my campaign shirt and I’ll hand out some flyers while we go out and deliver meals.’”
When Swope was asked to do the same job the next day, he mentioned to his supervisor that he planned to pass out flyers.
“And she was like, ‘Well you’re in a Twin Transit vehicle and you’re salaried. You can’t really say when you’re on the clock or off the clock,’” Swope said. “I started thinking, ‘Well I probably shouldn’t have handed out the flyers.’ ”
Swope then reported himself to HR. He said he didn’t expect it to be a big deal. In addition to two weeks of disciplinary unpaid leave, Swope was asked to sign the aforementioned letter.
“In my mind it was a bit of an overreaction. I made an honest mistake,” Swope said. “But at the same time I know they also want to make sure that they’re not sweeping anything under the carpet either. So I understood I put them in a bad situation.”
Following his unpaid leave, Swope decided to take a leave of absence to focus on campaigning. He has since picked up other clients, campaigning during the day and doing marketing work at night.
