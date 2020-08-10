The Lewis County Board of Commissioners agreed Monday to enter interlocal agreements with the City of Chehalis and the City of Centralia for the purpose of cost-sharing in the Chehalis River Basin Flood Warning System.
Commissioner Edna Fund explained that the agreement is more of a renewal, as the county had 5-year interlocal agreements with Chehalis and Centralia prior to this one’s approval.
According to Community Development Director Lee Napier, Lewis County is on the hook for about 64 percent of the costs that go into maintaining the Flood Warning System between Thurston County and Grays Harbor County through a separate interlocal agreement.
As beneficiaries of the Flood Warning System, Chehalis and Centralia will assist the county in the aforementioned annual maintenance costs.
The resolution proposal does not state how much of the costs Chehalis or Centralia will be obligated to pay, nor does it state how long the agreement is for.
