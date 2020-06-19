Salzer Substation, the second earthquake-resistant power substation in Centralia, is currently under construction at 201 East Summa Street and is estimated to be completed in late fall.
M.L. Norton, general manager with Centralia City Light said that since the $2.3 million bid award was approved by the Centralia City Council in November of 2019 there has been a couple of delays in the construction process due to rain and the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Salzer Substation would provide either primary or emergency supply to Providence Centralia Hospital as well as many areas in downtown Centralia including city hall, Centralia College, the Centralia Emergency Operations Center, Centralia downtown business district, Riverside Fire Authority’s Pearl Street station, and three elementary schools. The substation will also be in a location that will allow it to provide power to the proposed Centralia Station project.
“Similar to the Jefferson Lincoln Elementary School they had to drive a lot of piles when building that school because the soil in this area is liquefiable,” Norton said.
Norton explained liquefiable soil as soil that is soaked in water and when it gets shaken, such as what can happen in the event of an earthquake, it turns “soupy.” In order to stabilize the substation in the event of an earthquake, 27 piles, metal pipes ranging from 12 to 24 inches wide and 80 feet in length, were driven into the ground until they hit bedrock.
All of the piles were driven into the ground by the end of May.
“The substation will be well supported should the Cascadia subduction zone earthquake occur and in the same way that we out these special bearings at our Fords Prairie Substation out near the UNFI warehouse, we are also equipping this transformer and its foundation with those same bearings to protect the transformer in the event of an earthquake,” Norton said.
In a past city council meeting, Norton spoke about the Cascadia earthquake that occurred 319 years ago. It is estimated that there will be plate subduction on the northwest coast of the U.S. every 250 years so the area is due for another event.
After the completion of the Salzer Substation, there will be two earthquake-resistant substations in the area — one on the east side of Interstate 5 and one on the west side.
“It’s good to have one on this side of I-5 because presently we only have the May Street Substation and having a second that is earthquake resistant improves our liability on this whole east side,” he said. “Approximately two-thirds of the population (of Centralia) lives on the east side of I-5.”
A couple of the upcoming Salzer Substation project milestones include bringing in the switchgear building and the setting of the transformer which should be complete in July. The setting of the transformer is a process that involves lifting the nearly 200,000-pound transformer off of its transport trailer and placing it on the earthquake-resistant foundation that is prepared for it. When the Salzer Substation is complete it will be taking on some of the load from the May Street Substation on North Tower.
“That’ll give us greater liability if one circuit goes out and it’s going to be out for while we might be able to resupply from the other sub and so it gives us a lot of flexibility over here on the east side,” said Norton.
The substation will also include earthquake resistant transmission lines. The substation will operate at 69,000 volts initially and be able to increase to 115,000.
