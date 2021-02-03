Twin Transit announced in a recent press release that it will begin construction on its Mellen Street e-Transit Station “soon.” The transportation hub will provide zero-emissions transit between Centralia and Tumwater and will connect travelers with Olympia’s Intercity Transit.
The Mellen Street e-Transit Station will feature electric car charging, electric bus wave induction charging, ample parking for commuters and vanpools, bicycle and pedestrian access and visual enhancements, according to Twin Transit.
The project is a result of a partnership between Twin Transit and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to better serve the residents of the Twin Cities and travelers along the I-5 corridor.
“The project is funded by a 2020 Green Transportation Grant, DERA Funds and Volkswagen settlement dollars. Together, we are maximizing technological advancements to better serve our community,” stated a press release from Twin Transit.
A portion of the Mellen Street Park and Ride will remain open during the construction of the Mellen Street e-Transit Station. Project updates and additional information can be found at TwinTransit.org.