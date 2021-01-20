The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is joining safety professionals across the nation to promote Community Risk Reduction (CRR) Week.
CRR is a data-driven process that identifies and prioritizes fire and life safety risks, then strategically invests resources to reduce their occurrence and impact.
Data submitted to the SFMO from fire departments in Washington State show that there were more than 23,400 fire incidents reported in 2019, resulting in 54 fire fatalities and an estimated $220 million in property damage.
The goal of CRR is to build healthy, safe and resilient communities by educating individuals about the important actions they can take to keep themselves and their families safe and prepared before an emergency occurs.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
