The Lewis County Autism Coalition is hosting a virtual Cultivating Inclusion celebration from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday to honor those who work to create a welcoming and inclusive community in Lewis County.
Cultivation Inclusion is a county-wide education and awareness campaign created by the Lewis County Autism Coalition with the goal of recognizing efforts made by community members to be inclusive in the services they provide.
Award recipients will be chosen based on how their actions align with the Cultivation Inclusion mission of “promoting a welcoming culture for people of all abilities. We act in meaningful ways that inspire, support and celebrate inclusion.”
The Lewis County Autism Coalition will honor all of the 20-plus nominees during the online celebration in the categories of school, work and community — three of which will be awarded the 2020 Cultivating Inclusion Award. Natalia Velazquez, program director with the Boys and Girls Club of Chehalis and Lewis County Autism Coalition board member, will be the MC.
The Lewis County Board of County Commissioners adopted a proclamation declaring October as Disability Employment Awareness Month at their Sept. 28 meeting and mentioned Cultivating Inclusion as an important element.
Those interested in attending the virtual ceremony can RSVP at www.bit.ly/35D8kPA to receive the Zoom link. More information can also be found on the Lewis County Autism Coalition website — www.lcautism.org/cultivating-inclusion/.
