The Lewis County Autism Coalition hosted a virtual Cultivating Inclusion Celebration on Oct. 14 where over 20 community members were recognized with an award for creating an inclusive environment.
Cultivating Inclusion is a county-wide education and awareness campaign that promotes acceptance and empowerment of Lewis County residents who have intellectual, behavioral and/or physical differences.
Four individuals, Stephanie Rushton, Michael Morgan, Nicole Barnes and Guy Steele, were selected as “special honorees” in three categories — school, work and community.
Stephanie Rushton, a first-grade teacher at Onalaska Elementary School, was honored with the award in the category of school. The award was announced by Centralia School District Superintendent Lisa Grant via video.
The other nominees were Andy Justice, Principal at Edison Elementary School, Katie Blankenship, a teacher at Orin Smith Elementary School and Kathryn Rotter with the Visions Program at the Chehalis School District.
“Inclusion in school is about creating value and belonging for every student. A teacher must have a heart and desire to include students and the mind, skill and technique and knowledge to make it happen,” Grant said.
Parent Shawna Haller nominated Rushton for the award. Haller said that Rushton always took the time to make a personal connection with her daughter and was open to suggestions about how to make Haller’s daughter’s time at school more valuable.
“If I could nominate her a million more times — I would,” Haller said.
Michael Morgan and Nicole Barnes with the Chehalis Grocery Outlet were the special honorees that were given with the Cultivating Inclusion award in the “work” category.
“We want our employees to reflect those that live in our community and our efforts to create possibilities for individuals with disabilities trues that up,” said Morgan when accepting the award virtually. “The biggest stigma for us has been that we feel people see someone with a disability and not a possibility.”
The nominees in the work category included Sherry Nygard with Morningside, Krista Davis at Airport Depot McDonalds in Chehalis, Susanna Rink with Centralia Goodwill, Michael Kautzman with Quanex, Julie Shaffley owner of Good Health Nutrition in Centralia, Cynthia Murray with 4 Legz Dog Treats, Patti and Tom Nelson with Nelson’s Just Wood Furniture, Heather Dow with Chehalis Starbucks and Rachelle Peterson at Providence Centralia Hospital.
Guy Steele with Shankz 3D Black Light Miniature Golf was the special honoree in the community category. Steele said he was excited to continue working to make his establishment more inclusive for kids of all abilities.
“Our nominees are the glue that holds our community together,” said Natalia Velazquez, who was the emcee for the event. Velazquez is the program director at Chehalis Boys and Girls Club, a member of Lewis County Autism Coalition Board of Directors and Cultivating Inclusion Committee Chair.
The other nominees recognized for creating an inclusive work environment include Mickey and Nancy Gunter at Centralia Ballet Academy, community member Patti Nelson, Zac Clark Correa with Napavine McDonald’s, Tiffany Lischka at The Hair Company, Marissa Hewitt with Girl Scouts, Megan Berry with Girl Scouts/Edison Elementary School, Stacy Jones at Southwest Washington Dance, Cassie Daniels at Summit Center for Child Development, student Ellie Daniels and City of Morton Mayor Dan Mortensen.
More information about the Cultivating Inclusion Campaign can be found at www.lcautism.org/cultivating-inclusion/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.