Tuesday, Nov. 10
Tenino City Council, 7:30 p.m. For more information, go to cityoftenino.us.
Napavine City Council, 6 p.m. at 407 SW Birch Avenue, Napavine. For more information, call 360.262.3547 ext. 213 or email ssalyers@cityofnapavine.com.
Centralia City Council, 7 p.m. at Centralia City Hall, 118 W. Maple Street in Centralia. The council meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Information about calling in to virtual meetings is available at cityofcentralia.com.
Public Meeting on the Chehalis Basin Strategy focusing on basin-wide flood damage reduction, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. To participate virtually, go to https://bit.ly/2Gxnps1.
Wednesday, Nov. 11,
Veterans Day static Parade, noon to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis. Parade participants will line up floats while the public drives through to view them. To be a participant, contact the museum at 360-740-8875.
Forest Grange Bingo, 3397 Jackson Hwy, Chehalis, WA. Open to the public, Sunday & Wednesday, Doors open at 5 p.m., Bingo starts at 6:30 pm. Food available. Limited to 50 people.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Mossyrock City Council, 6 p.m., Mossyrock Community Center, 219 E. State St. Mossyrock. For more information, go to cityofmossyrock.com.
Vader City Council 6 p.m. Vader City Hall, 317 8th St. Vader. For more information, go to vaderwa.org
Toledo Thursday Market, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at Steamboat Landing, 115 Ramsey Way in Toledo.
Lewis County Informational Budget Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Lewis County Courthouse at 351 NW North Street in Chehalis. The meeting will give an informational presentation to the public on the proposed 2021 budget. The county’s preliminary 2021 budget is available online here at /lewiscountywa.gov/departments/budget/lewis-county-budget/2021-budget/ or in-person at the county courthouse in room 209. Information about watching the meeting online or joining telephonically is available at lewiscountywa.gov.
