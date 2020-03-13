Saturday, March 14
Chehalis River Basin Land Trust planting event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Discovery Trail at 1544 Goodrich Road in Centralia.
Shamrock Shaker, Country Music and Beer Festival presented by Coors Light, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lucky Eagle Casino, 12888 188th Avenue Southwest Rochester. Entertainment includes The Olson Bros. Band, Tony Wintrip and Humptulips. Proceeds will benefit the Grays Harbor Youth Backpack program. Tickets are available at the Lucky Star Rewards Center, by phone at 800-720-1788, and online. Presale tickets $25, day of tickets $30. Must be 21 or older with photo ID.
“The New Normal” by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, March 13 through March 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and pay-what-you-can on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Centralia’s Evergreen Playhouse. “Next to Normal” explores how one household copes with crisis and mental illness. “Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart,” according to Evergreen Playhouse. Tickets cost $12-$15 and are available at evergreenplayhouse.com
Ryan Litchfield performs blues, jazz, funk and R&B at 9 p.m. March 13 and 14 at the Main Street Bar at Lucky Eagle Casino. Concert is free.
St. Patrick’s 2020 at the Olympic Club, Curlew’s Call perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and The Noted perform from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the theater, 112 N. Tower Ave., Centralia.
The Adarna, Jet City Rock 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Flood Valley Brewing Craft Taphouse, 289 NW Chehalis Avenue.
Adna Scholarship Foundation dinner and auction to provide scholarships to Adna grads and alumni, 5 p.m. March 14 at the community events building at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $25 and are available at the Adna Middle/High School office. No host, cash only bar. Live music by band Straightshot.
Comedy at the Club, 8 p.m. at Riverside Golf Club, 1451 N.W. Airport Way, Chehalis.
Non Jovi, a tribute to Bon Jovi, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Chehalis Theater, 558 N. Market Boulevard.
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad is hosting St. Patrick’s Day themed train rides at 5 p.m. March 14 and 15. Each ride begins with fun and games, and of course green beer. Participants will also get a four-course dinner of corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew in a bread bowl, roast chicken and Irish potatoes, or a vegetarian pasta option. Orders must be placed with online reservations. Tickets cost $65 for adults and $35 for children ages 3 to 13.
You will place your order when you make the reservations online. The 2 hour round trip excursion is sure to bring out the Irish in you, so wear your green to keep the Leprechauns away. Cost is $65 for Adults and $35 for Children 3-13 years old.
Organizations
Garage sale and spring bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Rebekah Lodge, 111 West Washington Street, Napavine.
Club Mom Children’s Clothing Bank and Exchange, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Centralia Christian Church, 1215 W. Main St., 360-736-7655
Karaoke, with Lou Morales, 7:30 p.m., Chehalis Eagles, 1993 S. Market Blvd. Chehalis, 360-748-7241
Dress for Success, Reliable Enterprises, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., New Life Thrift Store, 1757 N. National Ave., Chehalis, 360-736-9558, ext. 149
Open mic Gospel of song, testimony or instrument, 5 p.m., Adna Grange, 123 Dieckman Road, 360-791-7467
Monthly Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., Toledo Senior Center, 150 Coal St., Toledo, $5, open to all, 360-864-2112, proceeds go to Toledo Senior Center
Old eyeglass collection, Centralia Lions Club, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., corner of South Pearl Street and Centralia College Boulevard, Centralia, glasses go to Northwest Lions Eyeglass Recycle Center, 360-520-6802
Gather Church’s food and clothing bank is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 100 Rock Street in Centralia.
Prairie Steppers Square and Round Dance Club, Plus 7-8 p.m., Mainstream 8-10:30 p.m., potluck at break, Oakview Grange, Centralia, 360-736-5172 or 360-273-4884
Gluten Intolerance Group of Lewis County, 10 a.m., Providence Centralia Hospital chapel conference room, 509-230-6394, tg728792@centurylink.net, http://goo.gl/bWXTmr
Support Groups
Alzheimer’s caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m-noon, Centralia First United Methodist Church, 506 S. Washington Ave., Centralia, 360-628-4980
Sunday, March 15
A “Shamrock Family Friendly Train” excursion is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 15. Kids and adults are encouraged to dress up to win a prize. There will be games and maybe a Leprechaun or two. Refreshments are served, and of course they’ll be green too. Tickets cost is $20 per person.
Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., bingo starts 6:30 p.m., Forest Grange, 3397 Jackson Highway, Chehalis
Community meal, 1-3 p.m., Rotary Riverside Park, Centralia, free, sponsored by Jesus Name Pentecostal Church, Chehalis, 360-623-9438
Monday, March 16
Trivia Night with host Jimmy Haight at 6 p.m. at McFilers, 543 NW Pacific Avenue, Chehalis. McFilers hosts trivia at 6 p.m. every Monday. The event includes 50 general trivia questions. Teams of 6 or less are welcome. Winning teams get a $25 McFilers gift certificate. All ages until 11 p.m.
Public Agencies
Tenino/Bucoda Community Coalition, 6-7:30 p.m., Tenino Elementary School, 360-493-2230, ext. 13
Organizations
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
Lewis County Writers’ Guild meets Mondays starting at 4:30 at Shakespeare & Company at 12 NW Pacific Avenue in Chehalis.
Centralia Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Restaurant, Centralia, 360-736-8766
White Pass Historical Society, 6 p.m., old Packwood Elementary School, Packwood
Centralia Bridge Club, noon, Unity Church, 800 S. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-748-1753, hraj@localaccess.com
Chehalis-Centralia Optimists, 6:30 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 360-807-4733
Fords Prairie Grange, potluck dinner 6 p.m., meeting 7 p.m., 2640 W. Reynolds Ave., Centralia, 360-304-3419
Synergy Networking Group, 8:45 a.m., Chehalis Denny’s, all welcome
AARP tax help is being offered at The Twin Cities Senior center at 2545 N. National Ave. Mondays and Tuesday. Appointments available now through April 14. Call for your appointment at 360-748-0061.
Support Groups
NAMI Lewis County Family Support Group, 5 p.m., Fiddlers Coffee, 1220 Mellen St., Centralia, upstairs at the big table.
Tuesday, March 17
Tuesday Night Trivia at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House. 7 p.m. 221 N. Tower Avenue, Centralia.
Public Agencies
Lewis County Interlocal Organization of Fire Districts 2, 15 and 7, 7 p.m., Fire District 15 (Winlock) main station, 360-864-2366
Lewis County PUD Commission, 10 a.m., location posted online at www.lcpud.org
Pe Ell Town Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 360-291-3543
Southwest Washington Fair Commission, 5 p.m., Southwest Washington Fair Historical Building, 1909 South Gold Street, Centralia, WA
Napavine City Council, 6 p.m., 407 Birch Ave. SW, 360-262-3547, ext. 213
Twin Transit board meeting, 8 a.m., at Centralia College, TransAlta Commons Building, Rm 105C, 360-330-2072
Organizations
Centralia Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Unity Church, 800 S. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-748-1753, hraj@localaccess.com
Two Town Tuners, 7 p.m., Lewis and Clark Hotel, 117 W. Magnolia St., Centralia, tuners.groupanizer.com
Adna Grange, 7 p.m., 123 Dieckman Road, Adna, 360-748-6068
Mount St. Helens Patchwork Quilters, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lewis County Historical Museum, 599 NW Front St., Chehalis, 360-880-5134
Lewis County NAMI, business meeting, 6 p.m., Vernetta Smith Chehalis Timberland Library
Chehalis-Centralia Optimists, 6:30 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 360-807-4733
Toastmasters’ Mighty 1290, noon-1p.m. Transalta Commons Room #129, Centralia College. 253-229-1173.
The Lewis County Genealogical Society meets at 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 2190 Jackson Highway in Chehalis. Speaker will be Steven Waltz Morrison on the topic “Assembling Your Proof: Hunting for High Quality Resources.
AARP tax help is being offered at The Twin Cities Senior center at 2545 N. National Ave. Mondays and Tuesday. Appointments available now through April 14. Call for your appointment at 360-748-0061.
Health and Hope Medical Outreach, free medical clinic, 5:30-8 p.m., Northwest Pediatrics, 1911 Cooks Hill Road, Centralia, for those whose income is less than 200 percent of the poverty level, 360-623-1485
Square dance lessons, Prairie Steppers, 7-9 p.m., Oakview Grange, 2715 N. Pearl St., Centralia, first lesson free, then $2.50 each, single and couples welcome, 360-748-6948 or 360-273-4884
Salkum Community Quilters, 9 a.m.-noon, Salkum Fire Department, 2495 U.S. Highway 12, Salkum, 360-985-0813
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
The Lewis Conservation District and Lewis County’s Voluntary Stewardship Program is scheduled to meet the third Tuesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lewis County Permit Center at 2025 Kresky Avenue in Chehalis.
Support Groups
Survivors of sexual assault/abuse, for people who speak Spanish, 5:30-7 p.m., 125 NW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis, sponsored by Human Response Network, 360-748-6601
Second Chance/Lewis County Brain Injury Support Group, 5 p.m., call 360-864-4341 or 360-983-3166 for meeting location
Al Anon, Fellowship in Unity, 6-7 p.m., Unity Center, 800 S. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-669-6352.
NAMI Lewis County Connection Recovery Support Group, 5:30-7 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis, 360-880-8070
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Mossyrock Grange, 152 Isbell Rd, 360-983-3033
