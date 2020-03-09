Tuesday, March 10
Cloverdayle at McMenamins Olympic Club, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the Great NW Music Tour. Nashville based husband and wife duo Cloverdayle are originally from Oregon, and formed the band in 2008. In 2018 they were named Women of Country’s “Group of the Year.”
Lewis County Community Band performs at 7 p.m. at the Corbet Theatre at Centralia College. Concert is free and open to the public.
Tuesday Night Trivia at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House. 7 p.m. 221 N. Tower Avenue, Centralia.
AARP tax help is being offered at The Twin Cities Senior center at 2545 N. National Ave. Mondays and Tuesday. Appointments available now through April 14. Call for your appointment at 360-748-0061.
Love in the Name of Christ has scheduled its annual Souper Supper fundraiser for 5:30 p.m. March 10. The event includes specialty soups and breads prepared by area restaurants. Entertainment provided by the W.F. West Jazz Band with pianist Henry Waggoner.
The event takes place at the Centralia Church of the Nazarene at 1119 W. First Street in Centralia. Tickets cost $5 each and proceeds support Love INC’s ministries. For more information, call 360-748-8611.
Public Agencies
Centralia City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 118 W. Maple St., Centralia, 360-330-7670
Lewis County Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Lewis County Courthouse, 360-740-1146, http://goo.gl/1a1Zb
Organizations
Health and Hope Medical Outreach, free medical clinic, 5:30-8 p.m., Northwest Pediatrics, 1911 Cooks Hill Road, Centralia, for those whose income is less than 200 percent of the poverty level, 360-623-1485
Square dance lessons, Prairie Steppers, 7-9 p.m., Oakview Grange, 2715 N. Pearl St., Centralia, first lesson free, then $2.50 each, single and couples welcome, 360-748-6948 or 360-273-4884
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2200, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 111½ W. Main, Centralia, 360-736-6852
Rainy Daze Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis, social time beforehand at 6:15 p.m
Two Town Tuners, 7 p.m., Lewis and Clark Hotel, 117 W. Magnolia St., Centralia, tuners.groupanizer.com
Breastfeeding Coalition of Lewis County, noon-1:30 p.m., second floor, Lewis County Public Health & Social Services, 360 NW North St., Chehalis, 360-740-1234
Mount St. Helens Patchwork Quilters, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lewis County Historical Museum, 599 NW Front St., Chehalis, 360-880-5134
Toastmasters’ Mighty 1290, noon-1p.m. Transalta Commons Room #129, Centralia College. 253-229-1173.
Salkum Community Quilters, 9 a.m.-noon, Salkum Fire Department, 2495 U.S. Highway 12, Salkum, 360-985-0813
Support Groups
Survivors of sexual assault/abuse, 5:30-7 p.m., 125 NW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis, sponsored by Human Response Network, 360-748-6601
Al Anon, Fellowship in Unity, 6-7 p.m., Unity Center, 800 S. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-669-6352.
Second Chance/Lewis County Brain Injury Support Group, 5 p.m., call 360-864-4341 or 360-983-3166 for meeting location
NAMI Lewis County Connection Recovery Support Group, 5:30-7 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis, 360-880-8070
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Mossyrock Grange, 152 Isbell Rd, 360-983-3033
Wednesday, March 11
Open Mic, 8 p.m. every Wednesday at McFilers, 543 NW Pacific Ave., Chehalis.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency plans to begin cleanup efforts this spring as part of the “Hamilton/Labree Roads Groundwater Contamination Superfund Site,” the agency announced. The EPA and Twin Harbors Waterkeeper have scheduled an informational meeting for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 11 at the Veterans Memorial Museum at 100 SW Veterans Way in Chehalis to discuss the cleanup.
Public Agencies
Riverside Fire Authority Board of Commissioners, 5 p.m., Headquarters Station, 1818 Harrison Ave., Centralia, 360-736-3975 or sslorey@riversidefire.net
Lewis County Cemetery District 1 meeting, 7 p.m., 407 Cowlitz Road, Winlock
The Centralia Stream Team meetings the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at 1100 North Tower Avenue.
Organizations
Mental Health Matters, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 10000 U.S. Highway 12, Rochester, 360-273-9884
Burger Nite, Chehalis Eagles, 5-7 p.m., 1993 S. Market Blvd., $2, Chehalis, 360-748-7241
Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., bingo starts 6:30 p.m., Forest Grange, 3397 Jackson Highway, Chehalis
Friendly Neighbors Garden Club, 11 a.m., call for meeting locations, 360-748-6189
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 10:15 a.m., Assembly of God church, 702 SE First St., Winlock
Cowlitz Prairie Grange, potluck dinner 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., 360-864-2023
Seniors’ Bible study, 6:30 p.m., Calvary Assembly of God, Centralia, 360-736-6769 or 360-324-9050
Zonta Club of Centralia-Chehalis, noon, Elks Lodge, 1732 S. Gold St., Centralia, 360-330-0564
Take Off Pounds Sensibly 0804, 11 a.m., Twin Cities Church Of Christ, 502 E. Plum St., Centralia, weigh in 9:15-10:45, 360-623-0090 or 360-273-6551
Support Groups
Domestic violence support group, 5:30-7 p.m., 125 NW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis, sponsored by Human Response Network, 360-748-6601
Emotions Anonymous, 12 Step Club, 8 p.m., Yard Birds, 360-304-9334
Overeaters Anonymous, noon-1 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1209 N. Scheuber Road, Centralia, 360-736-1602
Thursday, March 12
The Centralia College Choir performs at 7 p.m. at the Corbet Theatre at Centralia College. Concert is free and open to the public.
Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce monthly forum, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House, 221 N. Tower Avenue, Centralia. $5 sitting fee, $17 buffet lunch which includes meat lasagna, Caesar salad, steamed vegetables, garlic toast, light desert, coffee, tea and lemonade. Guest speaker will be JP Anderson, director of Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
Public Agencies
Centralia Planning Commission, 6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 118 W. Maple St., Centralia, 360-330-7671
Lewis County Fire District 14/Randle Fire & EMS Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m., main station, 9978 U.S. Highway 12, Randle
Organizations
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
Gather Church’s food and clothing bank is open every Thursday at 5 p.m. with a free dinner at 6 p.m. at 408 West Main Street in Centralia.
Bucoda Rebekah Lodge 144, 7 p.m., Bucoda Odd Fellows Community Center, 101 E. Seventh St., second floor, Bucoda, 360-736-6717
United Women in Business, 5:30 p.m., Kit Carson banquet room, Chehalis, 360-388-5252
Chehalis-Centralia Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Chehalis Moose Lodge, 1400 Grand Ave., Centralia, 360-485-2852
S.T.O.P. and Swim, 7 p.m., Fort Borst Park, Kitchen 1, Centralia, 360-269-3827 or 360-736-4163
Lewis County Beekeepers Association, 7 p.m., Washington Hall, Room 103, Centralia College, 360-740-1212
Support Groups
“Up From Grief,” for those grieving the loss of a loved one, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morton Community Methodist Church, Fourth and Main, Morton, 360-330-2640
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group (Chehalis Shakers), 1 p.m., Bethel Church, Kirkland Road, Chehalis, go to left and enter at rear of church, 360-520-4889
Support Group for Parents Who Have Lost a Child, 6:30-8 p.m., house next to the Centralia Church of the Nazarene parking lot, 360-880-0041
Better Breathers Club, coping with lung disease and providing a positive impact on your health, 2-3:30 p.m., Morton General Hospital conference room, Gaye Hamstreet, 360-496-3576
“Care, Share, Heel,” support group for victims of abuse, 5:30-7 p.m., 1511 S. Gold St., Centralia, 360-219-3941
NAMI Lewis County Connections, recovery support group for adults with mental illness, 2-3:30 p.m., Mary Room, Centralia United Methodist Church, 506 S. Washington Ave., 253-468-7435
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 10000 U.S. Highway 12 SW, Rochester, 360-736-1049
A grief recovery seminar and support group will meet at Mountain View Baptist Church on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m., starting August 29. The course will end on November 21, 2019. The church is located at 1201 W Belmont Ave in Centralia. For further information contact Dr, Bruce Brier at 360-827-217, or the Church at 360-736-1139.
Friday, March 13
“Friday the 13th” showing, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Chehalis Theater, 558 N. Market Boulevard, Chehalis.
The Centralia College Jazz Ensemble performs at 7 p.m. at the Corbet Theatre at Centralia College. Concert is free and open to the public.
Ryan Litchfield performs blues, jazz, funk and R&B at 9 p.m. March 13 and 14 at the Main Street Bar at Lucky Eagle Casino. Concert is free.
“The New Normal” by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, March 13 through March 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and pay-what-you-can on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Centralia’s Evergreen Playhouse. “Next to Normal” explores how one household copes with crisis and mental illness. “Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart,” according to Evergreen Playhouse. Tickets cost $12-$15 and are available at evergreenplayhouse.com
A Beer, Brats and Cornhole Fundraiser to benefit Centralia High School Class of 2020’s safe and sober night. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Dick’s Brewery tasting room at 3516 Galvin Road, Centralia. Must be 21 or older to attend. Brats and chips are available for purchase. Cornhole games including King of the HIll and Airmail Raffle will be played.
A raffle will take place at 7 p.m. for a handmade wine barrel and gift card shamrock. Raffle tickets cost $5 each.
Friday Night Dance, 7 p.m. Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Avenue. Evening includes dancing and sweet treats. Have your picture taken with your sweetie. Cost is $6 with proceeds supporting the senior center. Dance takes place every second and fourth Fridays.
Public Agencies
Great Rivers BHO Governing Board, 10 a.m-noon, commissioners hearing room (second floor), Lewis County Courthouse, Chehalis, 360-796-5942
Organizations
Oregon Trail music and dancing, open mic with Sidekicks Band, 7 p.m., Cowlitz Prairie Grange, 5184 Jackson Hwy., Toledo, 360-864-2023
Pinochle tournament, 1 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center
Karaoke, with Jimmy Abbott, 7:30 p.m., Chehalis Eagles, 1993 S. Market Blvd. Chehalis, 360-748-7241
Skookumchuck I.O.O.F. Lodge 129, 7:30 p.m., Bucoda Odd Fellows Community Center, 101 E. Seventh St., second floor, Bucoda, 360-736-6717
A Girl & a Gun, 6:30 p.m., Centralia Rifle Club, 908 Johnson Road, Centralia, bring ammo, firearm, eye and ear protection, www.agirlandagun.org, 360-978-4338
Support Groups
H.O.P.E., all addictions, 7:30-9 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church of Tenino, 1315 Sussex Ave. E., Tenino, 360-480-0592, hopedirector@hotmail.com
Celebrate Recovery, dinner 6 p.m., large group 7 p.m., small groups 8 p.m., Grace Foursquare Church, 3030 Borst Ave., Centralia, 360-736-0778, www.gracefoursquarechurch.com
Friday Night Live, Narcotics Anonymous, 7-9 p.m., Dayspring Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2088 Jackson Highway, Chehalis, 360-508-6495
