Saturday, March 7
Spring Ghost Tours, 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., cost is $20 benefiting the Lewis County Historical Museum. The event is for ages 13-plus. Tickets are available at the museum at 599 NW Front Way in Chehalis or online at lewiscomuseumghosttours.bpt.me. The South Sound Paranormal Research team will take participants through the museum after dark with detection equipment. New evidence for the paranormal will be released to participants after the tour.
The annual Miss Lewis County pageant is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 7 at Corbet Theatre at Centralia College. Tickets are limited and are available at misslewiscounty.com.
Rock City plays classic rock favorites, 9 p.m. to midnight March 6 and 7 at the Main Street Bar at Lucky Eagle Casino. Concert is free.
Lewis County’s Washington State University Master Gardener program will host a “Planning for Canning” workshop at 10 a.m. March 7 at the Bob Lyle Community Center in Morton.
The workshop will address garden planning, calculating how much to grow and methods of preservation. For more information, call 360-740-1216 or email jason.adams@lewiscountywa.gov. The workshop is sponsored by the city of Morton.
Pancake breakfast at the Twin Cities Senior Center at 2545 N. National Avenue. The breakfast takes place on the first Saturday of every month. Cost is $6. Two Town Tuners will perform. Choose from pancakes, biscuits and gravy or half and half. For more information, call 360-748-0061.
The Centralia Timberland Library is hosting an introduction to the census presentation from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at the library at 110 S. Silver Street in Centralia.
The session is intended to explain to individuals and organizations the importance and purpose of the 10-year census and is put on by the United States Census.
Gather Church’s food and clothing bank is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 100 Rock Street in Centralia.
Club Mom Children’s Clothing Bank and Exchange, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Centralia Christian Church, 1215 W. Main St., 360-736-7655
Dance, Country Four and More, 7 p.m., South Union Grange, 10030 Tilley Road, near exit 99 off I-5, 360-352-2135
Sunday, March 8
Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., bingo starts 6:30 p.m., Forest Grange, 3397 Jackson Highway, Chehalis
Community meal, 1-3 p.m., Rotary Riverside Park, Centralia, free, sponsored by Jesus Name Pentecostal Church, Chehalis, 360-623-9438
Support Groups
GriefShare, a video seminar focusing on helping people who have lost a loved one, 12:30-2 p.m., Shoestring Valley Community Church, 104 Frase Road, Onalaska, 360-870-2782, http://svcchurch.com/griefshare/
Monday, March 9
Trivia Night with host Jimmy Haight at 6 p.m. at McFilers, 543 NW Pacific Avenue, Chehalis. McFilers hosts trivia at 6 p.m. every Monday. The event includes 50 general trivia questions. Teams of 6 or less are welcome. Winning teams get a $25 McFilers gift certificate. All ages until 11 p.m.
AARP tax help is being offered at The Twin Cities Senior center at 2545 N. National Ave. Mondays and Tuesday. Appointments available now through April 14. Call for your appointment at 360-748-0061.
Public Agencies
Lewis County Commission, 10 a.m., BOCC board room, second floor, Lewis County Courthouse, agenda available at http://goo.gl/agwWM, 360-740-1120
Chehalis City Council, 5 p.m, City Hall council chamber, 350 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis, agendas available at http://ci.chehalis.wa.us/meetings, 360-345-1042
Centralia Historic Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 118 W. Maple St., Centralia, 360-330-7695
Lewis County Board of Health, 1:30 p.m., BOCC Board Room, second floor, Lewis County Courthouse, agenda available at http://goo.gl/zKXB3, 360-740-1148
Centralia Parks Board, 5 p.m., Fort Borst Park Kitchen 2, 360-330-7662
Mossyrock Fire Department, fire commissioners, noon, main station, 137 E. Main St., Mossyrock, 360-983-3456
Grays Harbor Fire District 1, 7 p.m., Oakville Fire Hall, 360-273-6541
Lewis County Cemetery District 4, 6 p.m., Randle Fire Station annex, 360-494-4031
Napavine Planning Commission, 6 p.m., 407 Birch Ave. SW, Napavine, 360-262-3547, ext. 213
Organizations
Game Night, Fords Prairie Grange, 2640 Reynolds Ave., Centralia, potluck dinner 6 p.m., 360-918-1356
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
Lewis County Writers’ Guild meets Mondays starting at 4:30 at Shakespeare & Company at 12 NW Pacific Avenue in Chehalis.
Chehalis American Legion Post 22, general meeting, 4 p.m., 555 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis, 360-740-7889
Lewis County Community Network, 3-5 p.m, second floor conference room, Lewis County Public Health & Social Services Building, 360 NW North St., Chehalis, 206-719-3226
Centralia Bridge Club, noon, Unity Church, 800 S. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-748-1753, hraj@localaccess.com
Support Groups
Grandparents as Parents, 6-8 p.m., 420 Centralia College Blvd., Centralia, 360-736-9391, ext. 298 or 1-877-813-2828
Lewis County Breast Cancer Support Group, 5:30 p.m., Providence Regional Cancer Clinic, 2015 Cooks Hill Road, 360-304-8472
Support for mothers, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bethel Church, for mothers with children pregnancy through 6 years old, sponsored by Chehalis MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers), 360-520-3841 or 360-864-2168, email chehalismops@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/chehalismop
NAMI Lewis County Family Support Group, 5 p.m., Fiddlers Coffee, 1220 Mellen St., Centralia, upstairs at the big table.
Tuesday, March 10
Cloverdayle at McMenamins Olympic Club, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the Great NW Music Tour. Nashville based husband and wife due Cloverdayle are originally from Oregon, and formed the band in 2008. In 2018 they were named Women of Country’s “Group of the Year.”
Lewis County Community Band performs at 7 p.m. at the Corbet Theatre at Centralia College. Concert is free and open to the public.
Tuesday Night Trivia at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House. 7 p.m. 221 N. Tower Avenue, Centralia.
AARP tax help is being offered at The Twin Cities Senior center at 2545 N. National Ave. Mondays and Tuesday. Appointments available now through April 14. Call for your appointment at 360-748-0061.
Love in the Name of Christ has scheduled its annual Souper Supper fundraiser for 5:30 p.m. March 10.The event includes specialty soups and breads prepared by area restaurants. Entertainment provided by the W.F. West Jazz Band with pianist Henry Waggoner.
The event takes place at the Centralia Church of the Nazarene at 1119 W. First Street in Centralia. Tickets cost $5 each and proceeds support Love INC’s ministries. For more information, call 360-748-8611.
Public Agencies
Centralia City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 118 W. Maple St., Centralia, 360-330-7670
Lewis County Planning Commission, 6 p.m., Lewis County Courthouse, 360-740-1146, http://goo.gl/1a1Zb
Organizations
Health and Hope Medical Outreach, free medical clinic, 5:30-8 p.m., Northwest Pediatrics, 1911 Cooks Hill Road, Centralia, for those whose income is less than 200 percent of the poverty level, 360-623-1485
Square dance lessons, Prairie Steppers, 7-9 p.m., Oakview Grange, 2715 N. Pearl St., Centralia, first lesson free, then $2.50 each, single and couples welcome, 360-748-6948 or 360-273-4884
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2200, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 111½ W. Main, Centralia, 360-736-6852
Rainy Daze Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis, social time beforehand at 6:15 p.m
Two Town Tuners, 7 p.m., Lewis and Clark Hotel, 117 W. Magnolia St., Centralia, tuners.groupanizer.com
Breastfeeding Coalition of Lewis County, noon-1:30 p.m., second floor, Lewis County Public Health & Social Services, 360 NW North St., Chehalis, 360-740-1234
Mount St. Helens Patchwork Quilters, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lewis County Historical Museum, 599 NW Front St., Chehalis, 360-880-5134
Toastmasters’ Mighty 1290, noon-1p.m. Transalta Commons Room #129, Centralia College. 253-229-1173.
Salkum Community Quilters, 9 a.m.-noon, Salkum Fire Department, 2495 U.S. Highway 12, Salkum, 360-985-0813
Support Groups
Survivors of sexual assault/abuse, 5:30-7 p.m., 125 NW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis, sponsored by Human Response Network, 360-748-6601
Al Anon, Fellowship in Unity, 6-7 p.m., Unity Center, 800 S. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-669-6352.
Second Chance/Lewis County Brain Injury Support Group, 5 p.m., call 360-864-4341 or 360-983-3166 for meeting location
NAMI Lewis County Connection Recovery Support Group, 5:30-7 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis, 360-880-8070
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Mossyrock Grange, 152 Isbell Rd, 360-983-3033
