Thursday, March 12
The Centralia College Choir performs at 7 p.m. at the Corbet Theatre at Centralia College. Concert is free and open to the public.
Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce monthly forum, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House, 221 N. Tower Avenue, Centralia. $5 sitting fee, $17 buffet lunch which includes meat lasagna, Caesar salad, steamed vegetables, garlic toast, light desert, coffee, tea and lemonade. Guest speaker will be JP Anderson, director of Lewis County Public Health and Social Services.
Public Agencies
Centralia Planning Commission, 6 p.m., council chambers, City Hall, 118 W. Maple St., Centralia, 360-330-7671
Lewis County Fire District 14/Randle Fire & EMS Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m., main station, 9978 U.S. Highway 12, Randle
Organizations
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
Gather Church’s food and clothing bank is open every Thursday at 5 p.m. with a free dinner at 6 p.m. at 408 West Main Street in Centralia.
Bucoda Rebekah Lodge 144, 7 p.m., Bucoda Odd Fellows Community Center, 101 E. Seventh St., second floor, Bucoda, 360-736-6717
United Women in Business, 5:30 p.m., Kit Carson banquet room, Chehalis, 360-388-5252
Chehalis-Centralia Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Chehalis Moose Lodge, 1400 Grand Ave., Centralia, 360-485-2852
S.T.O.P. and Swim, 7 p.m., Fort Borst Park, Kitchen 1, Centralia, 360-269-3827 or 360-736-4163
Lewis County Beekeepers Association, 7 p.m., Washington Hall, Room 103, Centralia College, 360-740-1212
Support Groups
“Up From Grief,” for those grieving the loss of a loved one, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Morton Community Methodist Church, Fourth and Main, Morton, 360-330-2640
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group (Chehalis Shakers), 1 p.m., Bethel Church, Kirkland Road, Chehalis, go to left and enter at rear of church, 360-520-4889
Support Group for Parents Who Have Lost a Child, 6:30-8 p.m., house next to the Centralia Church of the Nazarene parking lot, 360-880-0041
Better Breathers Club, coping with lung disease and providing a positive impact on your health, 2-3:30 p.m., Morton General Hospital conference room, Gaye Hamstreet, 360-496-3576
“Care, Share, Heel,” support group for victims of abuse, 5:30-7 p.m., 1511 S. Gold St., Centralia, 360-219-3941
NAMI Lewis County Connections, recovery support group for adults with mental illness, 2-3:30 p.m., Mary Room, Centralia United Methodist Church, 506 S. Washington Ave., 253-468-7435
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 10000 U.S. Highway 12 SW, Rochester, 360-736-1049
A grief recovery seminar and support group will meet at Mountain View Baptist Church on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m., starting August 29. The course will end on November 21, 2019. The church is located at 1201 W Belmont Ave in Centralia. For further information contact Dr, Bruce Brier at 360-827-217, or the Church at 360-736-1139.
Friday, March 13
“Friday the 13th” showing, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Chehalis Theater, 558 N. Market Boulevard, Chehalis.
The Centralia College Jazz Ensemble performs at 7 p.m. at the Corbet Theatre at Centralia College. Concert is free and open to the public.
Ryan Litchfield performs blues, jazz, funk and R&B at 9 p.m. March 13 and 14 at the Main Street Bar at Lucky Eagle Casino. Concert is free.
“The New Normal” by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, March 13 through March 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and pay-what-you-can on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Centralia’s Evergreen Playhouse. “Next to Normal” explores how one household copes with crisis and mental illness. “Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart,” according to Evergreen Playhouse. Tickets cost $12-$15 and are available at evergreenplayhouse.com
A Beer, Brats and Cornhole Fundraiser to benefit Centralia High School Class of 2020’s safe and sober night. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 13 at Dick’s Brewery tasting room at 3516 Galvin Road, Centralia. Must be 21 or older to attend. Brats and chips are available for purchase. Cornhole games including King of the HIll and Airmail Raffle will be played.
A raffle will take place at 7 p.m. for a handmade wine barrel and gift card shamrock. Raffle tickets cost $5 each.
Friday Night Dance, 7 p.m. Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Avenue. Evening includes dancing and sweet treats. Have your picture taken with your sweetie. Cost is $6 with proceeds supporting the senior center. Dance takes place every second and fourth Fridays.
Public Agencies
Great Rivers BHO Governing Board, 10 a.m-noon, commissioners hearing room (second floor), Lewis County Courthouse, Chehalis, 360-796-5942
Organizations
Oregon Trail music and dancing, open mic with Sidekicks Band, 7 p.m., Cowlitz Prairie Grange, 5184 Jackson Hwy., Toledo, 360-864-2023
Pinochle tournament, 1 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center
Karaoke, with Jimmy Abbott, 7:30 p.m., Chehalis Eagles, 1993 S. Market Blvd. Chehalis, 360-748-7241
Skookumchuck I.O.O.F. Lodge 129, 7:30 p.m., Bucoda Odd Fellows Community Center, 101 E. Seventh St., second floor, Bucoda, 360-736-6717
A Girl & a Gun, 6:30 p.m., Centralia Rifle Club, 908 Johnson Road, Centralia, bring ammo, firearm, eye and ear protection, www.agirlandagun.org, 360-978-4338
Garage sale and spring bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Rebekah Lodge, 111 West Washington Street, Napavine.
Support Groups
H.O.P.E., all addictions, 7:30-9 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church of Tenino, 1315 Sussex Ave. E., Tenino, 360-480-0592, hopedirector@hotmail.com
Celebrate Recovery, dinner 6 p.m., large group 7 p.m., small groups 8 p.m., Grace Foursquare Church, 3030 Borst Ave., Centralia, 360-736-0778, www.gracefoursquarechurch.com
Friday Night Live, Narcotics Anonymous, 7-9 p.m., Dayspring Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2088 Jackson Highway, Chehalis, 360-508-6495
Saturday, March 14
Raintree Workshop, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Roxy Theater, 233 W. Main Street in Morton. A full day of classes on fruit trees, grafting, berries, plant propagation, pruning and more. Classes cost $10 for pre-registration and $15 the day of. Tickets available at raintreenursery.com. Attendees under 21 get in free.
Chehalis River Basin Land Trust planting event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Discovery Trail at 1544 Goodrich Road in Centralia.
Lego Crew, 11 a.m. to noon at the Chehalis Timberland Library, 400 N. Market Boulevard, Chehalis. For children 3 to 11.
Shamrock Shaker, Country Music and Beer Festival presented by Coors Light, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Lucky Eagle Casino, 12888 188th Avenue Southwest Rochester. Entertainment includes The Olson Bros. Band, Tony Wintrip and Humptulips. Proceeds will benefit the Grays Harbor Youth Backpack program. Tickets are available at the Lucky Star Rewards Center, by phone at 800-720-1788, and online. Presale tickets $25, day of tickets $30. Must be 21 or older with photo ID.
“The New Normal” by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, March 13 through March 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and pay-what-you-can on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Centralia’s Evergreen Playhouse. “Next to Normal” explores how one household copes with crisis and mental illness. “Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart,” according to Evergreen Playhouse. Tickets cost $12-$15 and are available at evergreenplayhouse.com
Ryan Litchfield performs blues, jazz, funk and R&B at 9 p.m. March 13 and 14 at the Main Street Bar at Lucky Eagle Casino. Concert is free.
St. Patrick’s 2020 at the Olympic Club, Curlew’s Call perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and The Noted perform from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the theater, 112 N. Tower Ave., Centralia.
The Adarna, Jet City Rock 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Flood Valley Brewing Craft Taphouse, 289 NW Chehalis Avenue.
Adna Scholarship Foundation dinner and auction to provide scholarships to Adna grads and alumni, 5 p.m. March 14 at the community events building at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds. Tickets cost $25 and are available at the Adna Middle/High School office. No host, cash only bar. Live music by band Straightshot.
Comedy at the Club, 8 p.m. at Riverside Golf Club, 1451 N.W. Airport Way, Chehalis.
Non Jovi, a tribute to Bon Jovi, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Chehalis Theater, 558 N. Market Boulevard.
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad is hosting St. Patrick’s Day themed train rides at 5 p.m. March 14 and 15. Each ride begins with fun and games, and of course green beer. Participants will also get a four-course dinner of corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew in a bread bowl,roast chicken and Irish potatoes, or a vegetarian pasta option. Orders must be placed with online reservations. Tickets cost $65 for adults and $35 for children ages 3 to 13.
You will place your order when you make the reservations online. The 2 hour round trip excursion is sure to bring out the Irish in you, so wear your green to keep the Leprechauns away. Cost is $65 for Adults and $35 for Children 3-13 years old.
Organizations
Garage sale and spring bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 13 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Rebekah Lodge, 111 West Washington Street, Napavine.
Club Mom Children’s Clothing Bank and Exchange, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Centralia Christian Church, 1215 W. Main St., 360-736-7655
Karaoke, with Lou Morales, 7:30 p.m., Chehalis Eagles, 1993 S. Market Blvd. Chehalis, 360-748-7241
Dress for Success, Reliable Enterprises, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., New Life Thrift Store, 1757 N. National Ave., Chehalis, 360-736-9558, ext. 149
Open mic Gospel of song, testimony or instrument, 5 p.m., Adna Grange, 123 Dieckman Road, 360-791-7467
Monthly Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m., Toledo Senior Center, 150 Coal St., Toledo, $5, open to all, 360-864-2112, proceeds go to Toledo Senior Center
Old eyeglass collection, Centralia Lions Club, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., corner of South Pearl Street and Centralia College Boulevard, Centralia, glasses go to Northwest Lions Eyeglass Recycle Center, 360-520-6802
Gather Church’s food and clothing bank is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays at 100 Rock Street in Centralia.
Prairie Steppers Square and Round Dance Club, Plus 7-8 p.m., Mainstream 8-10:30 p.m., potluck at break, Oakview Grange, Centralia, 360-736-5172 or 360-273-4884
Gluten Intolerance Group of Lewis County, 10 a.m., Providence Centralia Hospital chapel conference room, 509-230-6394, tg728792@centurylink.net, http://goo.gl/bWXTmr
Support Groups
Alzheimer’s caregiver support group, 10:30 a.m-noon, Centralia First United Methodist Church, 506 S. Washington Ave., Centralia, 360-628-4980
Sunday, March 15
“The New Normal” by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, March 13 through March 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and pay-what-you-can on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Centralia’s Evergreen Playhouse. “Next to Normal” explores how one household copes with crisis and mental illness. “Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart,” according to Evergreen Playhouse. Tickets cost $12-$15 and are available at evergreenplayhouse.com
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad is hosting St. Patrick’s Day themed train rides at 5 p.m. March 14 and 15. Each ride begins with fun and games, and of course green beer. Participants will also get a four-course dinner of corned beef and cabbage, Irish stew in a bread bowl,roast chicken and Irish potatoes, or a vegetarian pasta option. Orders must be placed with online reservations. Tickets cost $65 for adults and $35 for children ages 3 to 13.
You will place your order when you make the reservations online. The 2 hour round trip excursion is sure to bring out the Irish in you, so wear your green to keep the Leprechauns away. Cost is $65 for Adults and $35 for Children 3-13 years old.
A “Shamrock Family Friendly Train” excursion is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 15. Kids and adults are encouraged to dress up to win a prize. There will be games and maybe a Leprechaun or two. Refreshments are served, and of course they’ll be green too. Tickets cost is $20 per person.
Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., bingo starts 6:30 p.m., Forest Grange, 3397 Jackson Highway, Chehalis
Dancing, Country Four and More, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Swede Hall, Rochester, 360-352-2135
Community meal, 1-3 p.m., Rotary Riverside Park, Centralia, free, sponsored by Jesus Name Pentecostal Church, Chehalis, 360-623-9438
Monday, March 16
Trivia Night with host Jimmy Haight at 6 p.m. at McFilers, 543 NW Pacific Avenue, Chehalis. McFilers hosts trivia at 6 p.m. every Monday. The event includes 50 general trivia questions. Teams of 6 or less are welcome. Winning teams get a $25 McFilers gift certificate. All ages until 11 p.m.
The Pacific Northwest Chamber Orchestra performs “A New World” concert at 7 p.m. at the Corbet Theater at Centralia College. Concert is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.