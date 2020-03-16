Tuesday, March 17
Tuesday Night Trivia at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House. 7 p.m. 221 N. Tower Avenue, Centralia.
Public Agencies
Lewis County Interlocal Organization of Fire Districts 2, 15 and 7, 7 p.m., Fire District 15 (Winlock) main station, 360-864-2366
Lewis County PUD Commission, 10 a.m., location posted online at www.lcpud.org
Pe Ell Town Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 360-291-3543
Southwest Washington Fair Commission, 5 p.m., Southwest Washington Fair Historical Building, 1909 South Gold Street, Centralia, WA
Napavine City Council, 6 p.m., 407 Birch Ave. SW, 360-262-3547, ext. 213
Twin Transit board meeting, 8 a.m., at Centralia College, TransAlta Commons Building, Rm 105C, 360-330-2072
Organizations
Centralia Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Unity Church, 800 S. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-748-1753, hraj@localaccess.com
Two Town Tuners, 7 p.m., Lewis and Clark Hotel, 117 W. Magnolia St., Centralia, tuners.groupanizer.com
Adna Grange, 7 p.m., 123 Dieckman Road, Adna, 360-748-6068
Mount St. Helens Patchwork Quilters, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Lewis County Historical Museum, 599 NW Front St., Chehalis, 360-880-5134
Lewis County NAMI, business meeting, 6 p.m., Vernetta Smith Chehalis Timberland Library
Chehalis-Centralia Optimists, 6:30 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 360-807-4733
Toastmasters’ Mighty 1290, noon-1p.m. Transalta Commons Room #129, Centralia College. 253-229-1173.
The Lewis County Genealogical Society meets at 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 2190 Jackson Highway in Chehalis. Speaker will be Steven Waltz Morrison on the topic “Assembling Your Proof: Hunting for High Quality Resources.
AARP tax help is being offered at The Twin Cities Senior center at 2545 N. National Ave. Mondays and Tuesday. Appointments available now through April 14. Call for your appointment at 360-748-0061.
Health and Hope Medical Outreach, free medical clinic, 5:30-8 p.m., Northwest Pediatrics, 1911 Cooks Hill Road, Centralia, for those whose income is less than 200 percent of the poverty level, 360-623-1485
Square dance lessons, Prairie Steppers, 7-9 p.m., Oakview Grange, 2715 N. Pearl St., Centralia, first lesson free, then $2.50 each, single and couples welcome, 360-748-6948 or 360-273-4884
Salkum Community Quilters, 9 a.m.-noon, Salkum Fire Department, 2495 U.S. Highway 12, Salkum, 360-985-0813
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
The Lewis Conservation District and Lewis County’s Voluntary Stewardship Program is scheduled to meet the third Tuesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lewis County Permit Center at 2025 Kresky Avenue in Chehalis.
Support Groups
Survivors of sexual assault/abuse, for people who speak Spanish, 5:30-7 p.m., 125 NW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis, sponsored by Human Response Network, 360-748-6601
Second Chance/Lewis County Brain Injury Support Group, 5 p.m., call 360-864-4341 or 360-983-3166 for meeting location
Al Anon, Fellowship in Unity, 6-7 p.m., Unity Center, 800 S. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-669-6352.
NAMI Lewis County Connection Recovery Support Group, 5:30-7 p.m., Twin Cities Senior Center, 2545 N. National Ave., Chehalis, 360-880-8070
Al-Anon, 7 p.m., Mossyrock Grange, 152 Isbell Rd, 360-983-3033
Wednesday, March 18
Open Mic, 8 p.m. every Wednesday at McFiler’s, 543 NW Pacific Ave., Chehalis.
Running start orientation, 7 p.m. March 19, En Espanol, Walton Science Center Room 121, for students who will be high school juniors and seniors in the fall are scheduled to start March 2 and last through June 3 at Centralia College. High school juniors and seniors intending to participate in the Running Start program at Centralia College in September need to attend an orientation.
Facebook Tips for Business, hosted by the Chehalis Community Renaissance Team’s Downtown Business Academy, noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Chehalis Timberland Library, 400 N. Market Boulevard.
Public Agencies
Centralia Civil Service Commission, 5:15-6 p.m., City Hall, 118 W. Maple St., Centralia, 360-330-7671
Lewis County Citizens Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials, 5:45 p.m., County Meeting Room, 156 NW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis, 360-740-2747
Lewis County Cemetery District 6, 6:30 p.m., Alpha Cemetery on Centralia-Alpha Road, Onalaska, 360-985-0035
Organizations
Bingo, doors open 5 p.m., bingo starts 6:30 p.m., Forest Grange, 3397 Jackson Highway, Chehalis
Dress for Success, Reliable Enterprises, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., New Life Thrift Store, 1757 N. National Ave., Chehalis, 360-736-9558, ext. 149
Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 10:15 a.m., Assembly of God church, 702 SE First St., Winlock
Seniors on the Go, potluck and meeting, noon, Onalaska First Church of God Fellowship Hall.
Tenino/Bucoda Community Coalition, 6-7:30 p.m., Tenino Elementary School, 360-493-2230, ext. 13
Seniors’ Bible study, 6:30 p.m., Calvary Assembly of God, Centralia, 360-736-6769 or 360-324-9050
Napavine-Newaukum Lions Club, noon, Napavine Grill, Napavine, 360-748-4240
Experimental Aircraft Association, 7 p.m., Hangar D, Chehalis-Centralia Airport, 360-748-1230
Take Off Pounds Sensibly 0804, 11 a.m., Twin Cities Church of Christ, 502 E. Plum St., Centralia, weigh in 9:15-10:45, 360-623-0090 or 360-273-6551
Support Groups
Domestic violence support group, 5:30-7 p.m., 125 NW Chehalis Ave., Chehalis, sponsored by Human Response Network, 360-748-6601
Emotions Anonymous, 12 Step Club, 8 p.m., Yard Birds, 360-304-9334
Mind, Body, Spirit: Self-Care Group, 10 a.m., Morton General Hospital, 360-496-3591
Mental Health Matters, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 10000 U.S. Highway 12, Rochester, 360-273-9884
Overeaters Anonymous, noon-1 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1209 N. Scheuber Road, Centralia, 360-736-1602
Thursday, March 19
Tenth annual Big Toledo Community Meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Toledo Middle School, 155 North Fifth Street, Toledo. Vision: Toledo will present on upcoming projects, and updates on ongoing work.
“The New Normal” by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, March 13 through March 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and pay-what-you-can on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Centralia’s Evergreen Playhouse. “Next to Normal” explores how one household copes with crisis and mental illness. “Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart,” according to Evergreen Playhouse. Tickets cost $12-$15 and are available at evergreenplayhouse.com
Loren Culp, Republican candidate for governor, has scheduled a meet and greet for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 19 at the Chehalis Eagles Club at 1993 S. Market Boulevard in Chehalis. Admission is free but attendance is limited to 120.
Pinochle, 5:45 p.m., Hope Grange, 118 Antrim Road, Winlock, 360-520-0772
Gather Church’s food and clothing bank is open every Thursday at 5 p.m. with a free dinner at 6 p.m. at 408 West Main Street in Centralia.
Square Dance Lessons, Cougar Squares, 7-9 pm, Napavine Elementary School cafeteria, first lesson free then by small donation, family friendly fun, all ages welcome, 360-736-8907 or 360-269-7519
Organizations
Onalaska American Legion Post 508, 6 p.m. potluck, 7 p.m. meeting, Community Presbyterian Church, 288 Carlisle Ave., Onalaska, 360-266-7055
Chehalis-Centralia Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Chehalis Moose Lodge, 1400 Grand Ave., Centralia, 360-485-2852
S.T.O.P. and Swim, 7 p.m., Fort Borst Park, Kitchen 1, Centralia, 360-269-3827 or 360-736-4163
Support Groups
Connections, NAMI Lewis County, recovery support group for adults with mental illness, 2-3:30 p.m., Mary Room, Centralia United Methodist Church, 506 S. Washington Ave., 253-468-7435
Mind, Body, Spirit: Self-Care Group, 2:30 p.m., Mossyrock Outreach Center, 360-496-3591
Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 10000 U.S. Highway 12 SW, Rochester, 360-736-1049
A grief recovery seminar and support group will meet at Mountain View Baptist Church on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m., starting August 29. The course will end on November 21, 2019. The church is located at 1201 W Belmont Ave in Centralia. For further information contact Dr, Bruce Brier at 360-827-217, or the Church at 360-736-1139.
Friday, March 20
“The New Normal” by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, March 13 through March 29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and pay-what-you-can on March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Centralia’s Evergreen Playhouse. “Next to Normal” explores how one household copes with crisis and mental illness. “Dad’s an architect; Mom rushes to pack lunches and pour cereal; their daughter and son are bright, wise-cracking teens, appearing to be a typical American family. And yet their lives are anything but normal because the mother has been battling manic depression for 16 years. Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, presenting their family’s story with love, sympathy and heart,” according to Evergreen Playhouse. Tickets cost $12-$15 and are available at evergreenplayhouse.com
Girl Scout Cookie Beer Pairing Event, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 20 at Dick’s Brewing Company, Northwest Sausage and Deli, 5945 Prather Road SW, Centralia and from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the brewery at 3516 Galvin Road in Centralia. The annual event allows participants to experience six 4-ounce pours of beer paired with a variety of girl scout cookies. Pairings include Trefoils with Silver Mullet, Lemon-Ups with Straight Coastin’, Smores with Working Man’s Brown, Samoas with Double Diamond Winter Ale and Thin Mints with Cream Stout.
Chris Guenther performs a free concert 9 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday at the Main Street Bar at Lucky Eagle Casino.
Karaoke, with Jimmy Abbott, 7:30 p.m., Chehalis Eagles, 1993 S. Market Blvd. Chehalis, 360-748-7241
Acoustic Jam, 6-9 p.m., Oakview Grange, 2715 N. Pearl St., Centralia, 360-278-4399
Support Groups
H.O.P.E., all addictions, 7:30-9 p.m., Heritage Baptist Church of Tenino, 1315 Sussex Ave. E., Tenino, 360-480-0592, hopedirector@hotmail.com
Celebrate Recovery, dinner 6 p.m., large group 7 p.m., small groups 8 p.m., Grace Foursquare Church, 3030 Borst Ave., Centralia, 360-736-0778, www.gracefoursquarechurch.com
Friday Night Live, Narcotics Anonymous, 7-9 p.m., Dayspring Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 2088 Jackson Highway, Chehalis, 360-508-6495
