Hub City Comedy in Chehalis is hosting seasoned comic Morgan Jay at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Chehalis Theater.
Jay most recently finished as a semifinalist on NBC’s “Bring the Funny” and has performed at many comedy festivals, including the Boston Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, SF Sketchfest and the Big Sky Comedy Fest, according to Jay’s website. The show will be hosted by Mary Lou Gamba and will also feature Greg Santos.
“I would describe my comedy as immersive, musical and warm. No matter how you feel about the jokes, I think you’ll leave feeling good,” Jay told The Chronicle on Tuesday.
Jay is currently based out of Los Angeles. He grew up in New Jersey and started his comedy career in New York City where he attended Tisch School of the Arts, according to his website. Jay’s performance is unique from the average standup routine because it incorporates a musical performance as well.
“My favorite thing about touring and performing is introducing my comedy to a brand new audience. It gives me the opportunity to change how they think about standup and musical comedy and offer them a unique experience I hope they won’t forget,” Jay said.
The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. It’s open to those 21 and older with identification. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/2TYg5rT. The show is at the Chehalis Theater, which is located at 558 N Market Blvd. The show is sponsored by Heather Stewart of Blade Realty.
The Chronicle asked Jay if he’s ever been to Chehalis.
“I’ve never been to Chehalis, but I am getting on a flight on March 21 and risking my life to be there so I hope you will also join me in a space with lots of people,” he joked.
