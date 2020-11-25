Women United is conducting a winter coat drive to serve the children in Winlock and White Pass School Districts.
“When temperatures turn colder, not everyone has the resources to stay warm. Join Women United and keep hundreds of Lewis County kids warm this winter by donating a new coat to the ‘Coats for Kids’ coat drive,” a press release from Women United stated.
The coat drive will last through Dec. 31 and will take coats for students in kindergarten through high school.
Donated coats can be dropped off at participating businesses: Black Dog Pottery in Centralia, Blanton’s Market in Packwood, Cardinal FG in Winlock, Cedar Village IGA in Winlock, Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce in Chehalis, Dawn’s Delectables in Centralia, Fairway Collections LLC in Centralia, Umpqua Bank in Chehalis and, if you call ahead, at the United Way of Lewis County in Chehalis.
“Several local fundraisers that normally support kids in our school districts have been canceled due to the pandemic,” Women United Chair Annalee Tobey said. “We are asking folks to give generously this year. Let’s fill up every drop box with coats and get them to the kids who need them.”
Individuals can also give monetary donations to the “Coats for Kids” coat drive by stopping in the office of the United Way of Lewis County.
