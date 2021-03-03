While the Kelso driver arrested by Washington State Patrol on Jan. 28 after he reportedly hit two parked vehicles in Chehalis before crashing his own vehicle near Winlock was booked at the Lewis County Jail for a suspected DUI, the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office did not pursue the charge due to pending results from a blood draw, which can take 6-9 months to come back from the crime lab.
Scott R. Jones was additionally booked and held on an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear charge stemming from previous forgery and disorderly conduct charges.
This updates an article published in the Saturday, Jan. 30, edition of The Chronicle.