The Chehalis City Council approved an engineering services agreement not to exceed $152,600 for the design of the Chehalis Avenue Reconstruction Project at the Monday afternoon city council meeting.
The city selected Gibbs & Olson Inc, a civil engineering company based in Longview, to conduct the design phase of the project at the portion of SW Chehalis Avenue between 3rd and 9th streets. The reconstructed area will be 1,800 linear feet of 26-feet wide paved roadway.
The project aims to replace the roadway, add limited improvements to the storm drain, an 8-inch water line replacement and put in a new curb, gutter, and sidewalk.
The cost of the design work on the Chehalis Avenue Reconstruction Project is included in the 2020 Transportation Benefit District budget.
This decision by the council is the first step in a rather long process. Preliminary contract documents will be provided by July of 2020, final contracts developed by Dec. of 2020 and the project will open for bidding in January or February of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.