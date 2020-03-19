The City of Chehalis announced on Wednesday afternoon that they are temporarily modifying administrative operations in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
The city is asking that anyone that is needing to conduct city business to call before coming onto city hall or any other city office for the protection of the individual and city staff.
The press release from the City of Chehalis states that many of the city’s services can be provided over the phone, via email, online or by appointment.
“Currently, some city offices remain open to walk-in customers; however, police department administrative services and municipal court services are temporarily only available by phone, email, online, or by appointment,” stated the press release from the City of Chehalis.
The police and fire departments will continue to respond to emergency calls 24/7.
“The city truly appreciates the community’s cooperation and patience during this challenging time,” stated the press release.
Those with questions are asked to contact City Manager Jill Anderson at 360-345-1042.
Numbers to reach various Chehalis city offices— city hall: 360-345-1042, municipal court: 360-345-1025, police department: 360-748-8605, fire department: 360-748-3394, public works: 360-748-0238, utilities: 360-748-6664, parks and recreation: 360-748-0271, finance: 360-748-0271, community development: 360-345-2229, and Chehalis-Centralia Airport: 360-748-1230.
