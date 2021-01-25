Chehalis City Councilor Chad Taylor told the council Monday night he will submit his resignation after serving for 19 years.
The move comes just after he and his wife Coralee purchased The Chronicle and its sister publications from Lafromboise Communications.
Taylor announced he would resign during a Monday night meeting of the Chehalis City Council and in a letter to Mayor Dennis Dawes.
“I am writing this letter to inform you that with this new adventure of purchasing the local newspaper that it would be in the best interest for me and our journalists to retire from the Chehalis City Council Pos. 2 at-large,” he wrote.
His last official meeting will be Feb. 8.
“With Coralee and I purchasing the Chronicle, our local newspaper, it would be inappropriate for me to remain an elected official and own the business that helps hold elected officials accountable,” he wrote.
Taylor said he has enjoyed serving the city of Chehalis and “has loved being a part of the decisions that have helped take us to where we are today.”
Taylor wrote that over the next two weeks he will be compiling information from the committees he serves on and providing it to the city clerk.
Chad and Coralee Taylor own The Silver Agency in Chehalis. Their new newspaper company is CT Publishing.
The story will be updated.