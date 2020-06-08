The Chehalis Tribe has scheduled a job fair for this Wednesday and Thursday for its new Talking Cedar distillery, brewery and restaurant.
The job fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Talking Cedar parking lot at the Fairfield Inn at 19770 Sargent Road, SW in Grand Mound. Positions open include hosts, servers, bartenders, retail sales, line cooks, prep cooks and dishwashers.
To apply, email your resume to jobs@talkingcedar.com with the positions you would like to be interviewed for and bring your resume to the job fair.
“To ensure everyone’s safety, the job fair will be held outside, in the parking lot, with clearly marked stations under canopy tents,” according to a news release from the Chehalis Tribe.
All interviews will take 10 to 20 minutes and will comply with social distancing guidelines.
Talking Cedar will feature craft beer and spirits and “upscale pub food,” according to the news release, with beverages made on site by Talking Cedar Brewery, owned by the Chehalis Tribe, and Heritage Distilling Co., of Gig Harbor.
