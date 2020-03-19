The grand opening of the Chehalis Sports Complex at Recreation Park has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.
“The delay of the opening is in adherence with Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive to restrict large public gatherings while the state and the country work to control the spread of the novel coronavirus,” according to a news release from the City of Chehalis.
The opening of the ball field renovation had been scheduled for March 24, to coincide with the home opener of the W.F. West High School fastpitch team. However, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered the closure of all schools in the state and all high school spring sports have been suspended until at least April 24.
The Penny Playground area will remain closed to the public until further notice as construction continues around areas of the park.
“We look forward to rescheduling the event,” said Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson. “In the meantime, we remain focused on continuing to provide essential municipal services for the safety of our community in these unprecedented times.”
New dates for a grand opening of the Sports Complex and for Penny Playground have not been set and will be announced at a later time.
“If there is one thing we know it is that this community pulls together when we need to,” said Chehalis Foundation President Tim Sayler. “There will be time to celebrate the completion of this amazing park project at the appropriate time. This is one of those moments when we step outside of our routine and do what we can to help others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.