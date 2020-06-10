The Chehalis School District will be offering a free summer meal program for any child ages 18 and younger beginning on July 1 through August 20 — Monday through Thursday.
Breakfast and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chehalis Middle School at 1060 SW 20th Street and the Chehalis Bus Garage at 261 SW 3rd Street.
Children do not have to attend the Chehalis School District in order to receive free meals through the Summer Food Service Program. For more information, the director of the program, Aaron Bradford can be reached at 360-880-5538 or abradford@rochester.wednet.edu.
