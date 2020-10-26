A few chapters of the Great Old Broads for Wilderness have joined forces to host a stewardship project along the Chehalis River to restore native plant species.
The Cascade Volcanoes, Polly Dyer and North Olympic Peninsula chapters are hosting the restoration event on Nov. 4, 5 and 6.
Participants will help remove invasive plant species along the Chehalis River and replace them by planting 350 native trees. Participants will also be led on small-group hikes around the area to discuss the impacts of climate change on the area, water quality and invasive plants.
“Our passionate and experienced volunteers, in partnership with the Chehalis Land Trust, have worked tirelessly to bring this project to life,” said Great Old Broads for Wilderness Climate Education and Stewardship Program Manager Rachel Green. “This project represents an exciting opportunity to build nature-based climate resilience that benefits both the river ecosystem and local communities.”
Invasive plant species create expensive problems across the Pacific Northwest. The Washington Invasive Species Council reported that invasive plant species cause an estimated $1.3 billion in damage each year in Washington state. The invasive plant species cause destabilization of river banks, damage to farms, forests, waterways and the invasive plants push out native plants.
“Representatives of the Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation will participate and share cultural and historical issues related to the Chehalis River,” stated the press release from the Great Old Broads for Wilderness.
In light of COVID-19, the event will require masks and appropriate social distancing. Hand sanitizer and handwashing stations will be provided. Water and snacks will be provided to participants as well.
Those interested in taking part in the Chehalis River Restoration event can register at https://bitly/33SGQ7V. Space is limited.
