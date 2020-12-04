The Chehalis River Basin Flood Control Zone District board of supervisors has scheduled a special meeting for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
The meeting will be held at the Lewis County Commissioners hearing room on the second floor of the Lewis County Courthouse at 351 NW North Street in Chehalis.
The purpose of the meeting is to adopt the group’s 2021 budget and make amendments to the 2020 budget.
For more information, go to https://www.chehalisriverbasinfczd.com
