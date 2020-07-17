School supplies can get expensive and the impacts of COVID-19 can make it even more challenging but some local school districts and volunteers are working to make sure students have what they need to be successful during the coming school year.
Mike and Sue Austin have been conducting a school supply drive for Chehalis students for over a decade — collecting roughly 7,600 items or $20,000 worth of school supplies a year.
Sue Austin, now retired, was a teacher for 35 years and said she often found herself and other teachers spending money out of pocket to make sure all of their students had the school supplies they needed to be successful during the school year.
“We’re so thankful for all of the community’s support to make this happen,” said Sue Austin.
This year, bins for the collection of school supplies are set up at Title Guaranty at 200 NW Pacific Ave. and Adolphsen Real Estate located at 210 N Market St. in Chehalis — about 4,000 items have been collected so far this year. Mike Austin said that he also takes checks made out to him and he will do the school supply shopping. Mike Austin is a past Chehalis Foundation president and said that those wanting a tax write off can make a check out to the Chehalis Foundation for school supplies. The collection of school supplies will continue through August 10.
Some of the items that are needed include: backpacks, boxes of tissues, markers, colored pencils, hand sanitizer, pencils, notebooks, glue, folders, erasers, dry erase markers, highlighters, pens, pencil pouches, and one-gallon zip-lock bags.
Morton Elementary School has purchased school supplies for all elementary students for the 2020-21 school year, except for a backpack.
“To help ease financial constraints for families during the COVID-19 pandemic, Morton Elementary has purchased school supplies for all students,” the Morton School District said in a tweet on Thursday.
Mike Austin said that there are many homeless students or students from low-income families within the Chehalis School District that have difficulty getting supplies for school. Any student that needs some supplies for the school year can just let their teacher know or stop by the guidance counselor’s office.
“We get backpacks from Costco and we’ve been able to get about 15 TI graphing calculators for some of the high school students,” Mike Austin said. “Every teacher that we know buys extra supplies for their students who need them so this really helps them out.”
Mike and Sue were awarded the Chehalis School Board’s Award of Excellence in 2019 for their efforts in collecting school supplies for students in need for over 10 years.
