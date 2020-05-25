Chehalis residents Shawn and Wanitchar Frazier are used to doing business at the Packwood Flea Market over Memorial Day Weekend.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the annual event’s cancellation, though, the duo had to get creative with their approach.
Wanitchar and Shawn Frazier landed on hosting a two-day garage sale to sell their assorted inventory of kids toys, baby products and cleaning supplies to make-up for losing the trip to Packwood. Wanitchar Frazier said it’s a trip they normally make twice a year, but found some success with the garage sale approach when they tried it last year.
“This year, since we couldn’t go up there, it was like ‘why don’t we do it here?,’” Wanitchar Frazier said. “We didn’t have to rent a truck, we didn’t have to go camping, we just stayed here and we decided to do this.”
She said selling her products, whether it’s in Packwood or at home, is more of a hobby, since she and Shawn Frazier both have full-time jobs.
Still, Shawn said the cancelation of this year’s event took more of a personal toll.
“We didn’t have to rent our truck or rent our space, so we saved money for that,” Shawn Frazier said. “Seeing those familiar faces that we always see, that come look for us every year, they know where we’re at, the downfall is that we don’t get to see those people again or know if they’re okay.”
Shawn advertised the sale on Facebook, stating health precautions would be taken and only cash was accepted.
“Also, during our sale we will have hand sanitizer you can use before and after shopping,” Shawn Frazier said in the Facebook post. “Of course, masks are recommended but not required.”
He said if customers felt comfortable going to a store, the idea was to make them feel comfortable going to the sale, as well.
Shawn and Wanitchar were both surprised by the turnout. One customer, Chehalis resident Tamara Koldos, noticed the sale while visiting her sister, who lives on the same street as the Fraziers.
Koldos said her kids were getting antsy in the house, so she brought them with her.
According to the Fraziers, the goal of hosting the garage sale doesn’t have much to do with financial gain. It has more to do with helping the community find products they might not be able to currently find in other places.
“From a customer standpoint, we like to make them happy getting something cheaper here than at a box store,” Shawn Frazier said. “Definitely making the customers happy to get a good deal is our number one priority.”
He continued by saying he felt the sale made an impact on the local community.
“I don’t think a lot of these people would’ve come up to Packwood normally,” Shawn Frazier said. “So, it definitely made an impact on the local people.”
