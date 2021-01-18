Jimmy Armfield, a well-known Chehalis resident who was featured on several news outlets this past summer after a viral social media post caused him to receive hundreds of letters and gifts from all over the country, is recovering in rehab from injuries suffered after being hit with a car this past November.
“Jimmy is now in the rehab portion of recovery. His family thanks everyone for their thoughts and prayers and respectfully requests privacy as he begins his therapeutic recovery,” Armfield’s family shared on Monday morning.
Armfield, 72, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Chehalis on the night of Nov. 4 at the intersection of South Market Boulevard and Southwest 3rd Street. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center, according to the Chehalis Police Department.
“A northbound vehicle had stopped for him in the crosswalk but a southbound vehicle ended up striking him in the crosswalk,” Chehalis Chief Deputy Randy Kaut said.
The impact of the car caused Armfield to suffer 12 broken ribs. He recently underwent a rib plating procedure that involves screwing titanium plates into broken ribs to stabilize fractures.
A Facebook page was created called “Meet Jimmy” to share updates about the letters and packages he still receives from all over the country. After the accident, updates regarding Armfield’s condition have been posted to the page.
The update from late November read: “Happy to tell you that Jimmy is off the ventilator and breathing on his own. He is happy to be able to speak again. His lung capacity is still low, but serving him well.”
Updates on Jimmy’s recovery process and photos of the letters and items he receives can be found on the “Meet Jimmy” Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Jimmygetsmail/.
