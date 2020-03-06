A Chehalis midwife who in the past few years has been the subject of lawsuits and state Department of Health actions due to complaints of malpractice has surrendered her license due to medical reasons.
According to documents from the DOH, Laura Hamilton suffered two strokes in late 2019 and reported that she believes she is “no longer able to practice midwifery with reasonable skill and safety,” according to an agreed order between Hamilton and the state Department of Health.
Hamilton agreed to surrender her credential, the order, dated February 2020, states.
Hamilton will not be allowed to reapply for a credential in Washington in the future, or to practice on a volunteer or emergency basis.
Hamilton has been a licensed midwife since 1983.
In 2014, a family filed a lawsuit against Hamilton alleging that she caused an injury at birth that left a child permanently disabled. A jury found there was no negligence in 2015. The decision was upheld by the state Court of Appeals in 2017.
In 2017, two families filed lawsuits against Hamilton alleging malpractice. One family involved a baby who was stillborn, and a second involved a baby who suffered a nerve injury during birth. The lawsuits alleged that Hamilton was responsible in both cases.
The 2017 case alleging the wrongful death of the infant was dismissed in 2018. The 2017 case involving the injured child was dismissed in 2019.
In September, 2018, the DOH summarily suspended Hamilton’s credential to practice as a midwife, saying that her alleged conduct “posed an immediate threat to the public health, safety or welfare.” The decision cited the allegations of the two 2014 births listed above.
Hamilton denied the allegations and a judge ruled that her license did not need to be revoked. She was allowed to keep her license provided that she have emergency equipment during deliveries, that she not provide services to mothers addicted to drugs and that she not provide midwifery services to family members.
