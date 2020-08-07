The Chehalis Foundation has named Jenny Collins its first executive director and is saying goodbye to three board members while welcoming two new members in their place.
After 18 years with the Chehalis Foundation, board member and former treasurer Connie Bode is moving on. Board Member and Vice President Denny Daniels is leaving the foundation after 11 years and Dr. Linda Kay Smith, board member and college scholarship program director, is moving on, as well, after seven years.
“I can’t say enough about the contributions these retiring board members have made to the community of Chehalis,” said Chehalis Foundation board president Tim Sayler. “The enhancements to our city, including the aquatic center, Penny Playground and Recreations Park, and the educational opportunities provided to Chehalis students are a lasting tribute to the work of these dedicated people.”
The Chehalis Foundation is a nonprofit organization that has worked on more than 25 education, civic and recreation projects over the past 17 years with the goal of improving the quality of life for Chehalis citizens while reducing the financial burden on taxpayers and government, according to the Chehalis Foundation’s website.
The foundation’s first executive director, Jenny Collins, is the former executive director of Visiting Nurses of Lewis County, a position she held since 2010.
“Jenny has been serving our community with compassion and essential human services for over 20 years. She’s served on several nonprofit boards and led over 30 fundraising campaigns,” said the foundation in a press release.
The foundation began its search within the community for an executive director this spring.
Collins said that she is excited to work with the Chehalis Foundation and the board members.
“(The) Chehalis Foundation volunteer board is a team of outstanding professionals who share core values and have a great depth of experience working within the community. I am so excited to work with them and expand their good work and positive impact on the Chehalis community,” Collins said. “The Chehalis Foundation is a thriving community foundation and I look to the future with joy.”
The Chehalis Foundation has voted in two new board members — Robert Pehl Jr. and Kirby White.
Pehl was elected to the board of directors in February and graduated from W.F. West High School in Chehalis. He attended the University of Washington on a baseball scholarship and then was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in 2014, playing for three seasons in the minor league system. He returned to Chehalis and works as the vice president of I-5 Cars — a family-owned business located in Chehalis.
“He joined the Chehalis Foundation board because of his family’s strong belief in reinvesting in their own community,” stated a press release from the Chehalis Foundation. “In recent years they’ve helped with the library, the pool and the ball fields. It is Robert’s goal to help make the community he lives in, and where he grew up, the best place it can be.”
White was elected to the Chehalis Foundation board in late July. He was born in Chehalis, graduated from W.F. West High School, attended Centralia College and then went on to attend the Air Force Academy. He served as an Intelligence Officer in Texas and was deployed to Afghanistan.
He moved back to his hometown with his wife, Leanna, in 2017. According to a press release from the Chehalis Foundation, White joined the board to “ensure that the programs that positively impacted him growing up remain in place for the children of the future.”
“We are excited to have Robert and Kirby as part of our Chehalis Foundation team. They bring all of the passion for this community that is a hallmark of this organization,” Sayler said.
Retiring board member Connie Bode led the fundraising effort for the Gail and Carolyn Shaw Aquatic Center and most recently the Recreation Park project. She helped raise over $2 million for each project. Bode was named The Chronicle’s Person of the Year in 2014.
Denny Daniels, retiring after 11 years, has participated in various projects over the years, including efforts related to education and the betterment of the city.
“He is someone that the Chehalis Foundation could rely on for any project that was undertaken. His positive energy is infectious and his commitment to our community is unwavering,” stated the Chehalis Foundation.
Retiring board member Dr. Linda Kay Smith helped the foundation award scholarships to local students. As of this year, the Chehalis Foundation has awarded over 400 students scholarships totaling almost $2 million over the years, according to the Chehalis Foundation.
“Growing our funds to over 27 funds today, she has single-handedly brought in alumni, family memorials, groups and individuals with her passion for education and her support for her beloved W.F. West where she was principal from 1989 to 2011,” stated the Chehalis Foundation in a press release.
