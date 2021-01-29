The Chehalis Foundation has announced a memorial scholarship in honor of Debra (Sprague) Frazier to be awarded to a W.F. West student.
The Debra Sprague Frazier Memorial Scholarship was created in memory of the 1990 Adna High School and Centralia College graduate by her family. Frazier was a wife, sister, mother and paraeducator at the Chehalis School District.
“She was also a devoted fastpitch supporter and her spirit and love for watching her daughter play was evident at every game. Debra’s personality and smile were infectious; but her largest impact was the number of students’ lives she affected,” stated a press release from The Chehalis Foundation.
Frazier had a love for photography. She worked for years at Sears Photography and as the owner of Picture This Photography.
“She and her family had been long-time members of the Centralia Community Church of God. Debra passed in December of 2020, but her legacy lives on through blessing the lives of students through her scholarship fund,” the press release stated.
The scholarship will be awarded based on a student’s essay written about their love of fastpitch softball, their involvement in Bearcat athletics, community service, extracurricular activities and their commitment to pursuing a degree in education.
“A GPA of 3.0 or better is required to apply as well. The scholarship is offered through donations from family members, friends, fellow co-workers and will be awarded in the amount of $1500 by the selection committee comprised of her family,” The Chehalis Foundation wrote in the press release.
Individuals interested in donating to the Debra Sprague Frazier Memorial Scholarship can mail donations to the Chehalis Foundation at PO Box 1608, Chehalis WA 98532, or make a donation online at ChehalisFoundation.org.